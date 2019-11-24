Texas Football: Bears Maul Texas Offense

Baylor's three-deep zone coverage scheme and disruptive front three spent four quarters frustrating the Texas offense in a 24-10 Bears victory.

The Texas offense punted seven times and turned the ball over two more times - once on an interception and once on downs on a day when nothing seemed to go right for the Longhorns.

"Hats off to Baylor, that was a pretty stellar defensive performance," Texas head coach Tom Herman said after the game.

Sam Ehlinger finished the day 22-for-37 for just 200 yards and an interception in the defeat. He did manage 79 yards on the ground, but it took 19 attempts for him to get there. He averaged just 5.4 yards per passing attempt. He was also sacked five times.

"Our defense is doing a great job of playing hard and we (on offense) are not handling our side of the bargain," Ehlinger said after the game.

While the offense was stalling, the defense held up through the first half, keeping Baylor out of the end zone through the first quarter.

The Bears were finally able to break through in the second when John Lovett busted a 28-yard run to make it 7-0.

The Longhorns scored their only points of the first half after Keaontay Ingram broke a 68-yard run to set up Cameron Dicker's 48-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.

In the second half, the dam finally broke for the Texas defense. Charlie Brewer capped a nine-play, 87-yard drive to make it 14-3, then he hit Denzel Mims on a 12-yard pass later in the quarter to extend the lead to 21-3. Another Baylor drive stalled when Brewer left the game after taking a hit on a scramble, forcing the Bears to settle for a 24-yard field goal that made the score 24-3.

The Longhorns did manage a touchdown, but it came on the final play of the game after the outcome had long been decided.

"I think we are having opportunities to make plays and right now we are not making them," Ehlinger said. "It's really hard to win football games when you are not making plays."

The win clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and ensured the Longhorns will not play for the league title for the second-straight year.

"Everybody in that locker room is hurting from this," defensive lineman Malcolm Roach said.