Texas Football: Big 12 Commissioner Has Concerns Over Whether There Will be a Full 2020 Season

Chris Dukes

We've heard speculation from players, coaches and media members over the past few weeks over when and if the 2020 college football season will be played. From reports of shortened seasons to the possibility of playing next spring, athletic directors are scrambling to find answers in an unprecedented time in American sports history. 

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby recently expressed his concerns, which include players being in proper shape to play a season after weeks of seclusion. 

"We don't know when somebody is going to tell us it's going to be OK to go back to close contact," Bowlsby told ESPN. "I suspect that medical experts and scientists are going to be slow to give the green light on that. The magic start date is probably a mirage.

"It may be different in some high-density populations and areas than it is in more remote areas. It could be certain parts of the country and not other parts of the country. I don't think there's just going to be a day when we turn it all on again. There has to be a reacclimation period because athletes aren't training at the same level they had been accustomed to."

The conference has implemented a 10% salary reduction for league officials. We could see something similar at the individual university level if revenue is cut by canceled games.

On the academic side, universities are refunding tuition and canceling classes. 

As university and athletic officials hope for the best and begin planning for the worst, football anxiously fans await some sort of decision in the coming months. 

