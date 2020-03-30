LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Big 12 Issues New Guidelines During Suspension of Activities

Chris Dukes

The Big 12 has updated its guidelines for contact between players and coaches during the current suspension of activities due to the threat of the novel coronavirus. 

The new policy bans all virtual supervision of physical workouts and on-field instruction but does allow for up to two hours a week of virtual film study between players and coaches. 

The guidelines also address nutritional supplements, apparel, sports equipment and several other issues that should put all schools on an even playing field through this unprecedented time. 

There is still no timetable available for when and if regular team activities may resume. 

Here's a look at the new rules instituted by the conference:

1) No organized, in-person team activities of any type, in any location.

2) No in-person, voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, technique drills or captains’ practices/OTA sessions of any type, in any location until a permissible date is established by the NCAA.

3) Virtual or on-line supervised physical workouts and skill instruction, regardless of location, are not permitted.

4) All “virtual” group activities, including film study, are limited to two hours per week in all sports. Only countable coaches may conduct virtual film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions and other non-physical activities. These policies will be revisited and adjusted at regular intervals and as circumstances dictate.

5) Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans provided they are approved in accordance with proper procedures as outlined by each institution’s appropriate sport performance, medical and/or athletic training personnel (and in accordance with the NCAA Recommendations on Preventing Catastrophic Injury and Death). Taped demonstration videos on respective workout plans are allowed in order to demonstrate proper form and technique. Institutional personnel may not supervise, conduct or monitor workouts on or off campus.

6) In-person, on campus meals and nutritional supplements may be provided in situations where student-athletes are unable to leave campus. Off-campus nutritional supplements are limited to the permissible items as outlined in NCAA Bylaw 16.5.2.8.

7) It is fully permissible to provide non-athletically-related support to student-athletes including:

— sports medicine treatments, physical therapy and rehabilitation

— academic support

— mental health and wellness support

8) It is permissible for institutions to provide off-campus student-athletes with apparel and personal equipment that is regularly available to student-athletes when they are on campus for conditioning workouts. The provision of other equipment is not to extend to rental, purchase or arrangement of conditioning or strength training equipment or machines (e.g. stationary bicycles, treadmills, free weights, benches or weight machines) but is intended to allow for reasonable supplies such as stretching band/straps, foam rollers, etc.

9) Prospective student-athletes may not be involved in any capacity in any countable activities, including virtual activities.

10) The Big 12 Conference Board and Directors of Athletics will convene regularly to assess changing circumstances and to make shared decisions regarding amendments to the above-listed policies. The policies noted will commence at 7 a.m. CDT, Monday, March 30, 2020 and remain in effect until May 31, 2020 or until additional guidance is provided.

11) Decisions on the structure, schedule and components of training during the post-Pandemic period will be made as circumstances dictate.

