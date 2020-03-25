LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Bored at Home? Watch New Texas OC Mike Yurcich Draw up Some of His Favorite Plays

Chris Dukes

New Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has taken to social media to draw up some of his favorite plays for fans.

It's not only mana from football heaven for fans living through a sports drought, it's also a quick look into the football mind of Yurcich, the man Tom Herman has called on to take over his power spread offense in 2020. 

“I talked with a number of coaches as we tried to find the best fit at offensive coordinator, and Mike is a guy who really stood out,” Herman said after hiring Yurcich back in December. “I’ve admired his work for many years, he’s very highly regarded and respected in the coaching world, and in talking at length with him, I was extremely impressed with what he’ll bring to our staff. He knows our conference well from his time at Oklahoma State and, including the run he had with Ohio State this year, has played a big part in some of the nation’s best offenses for the past several years. All of that said, what impresses me most about him is how he works with and develops players and the creative ways he utilizes all of his weapons on offense.”

Yurcich fielded top-flight offenses during his time at Oklahoma State and helped mentor Josh Fields into a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 at Ohio State. 

Part of Texas' appeal to Yurcich was working with senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who he called "one of the reasons I came here."

