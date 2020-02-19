Texas Football: Charlie Strong Headed to Alabama to be an Analyst

Charlie Strong is headed to Alabama to work for Nick Saban.

The latest in a long line of former head coaches to work under Saban, Strong joins Butch Jones, Mike Stoops, Lane Kiffin, Mike Locksley and former Texas quarterback and offensive coordinator Major Applewhite.

Strong was hired to replace Mack Brown at Texas after posting a 23-3 record from 2012-13, but never could get things going on the Forty Acres.

He struggled for three seasons, going 16-21 and failing to make a bowl game during his time at Texas. After being released at Texas Strong went to South Florida. He was fired as the head coach of the Bulls following a 4-8 campaign in 2019.

Strong had previously been rumored to return to Florida, where he helped the Gators win the 2008 National Championship as a defensive coordinator, but the position in Gainsville never materialized.

With a coaching career that spans back to 1983, Strong will bring a wealth of experience to the Alabama staff. It is unknown if the 59-year-old Strong will want to pursue another head coaching gig in the future, but if he does, a stint in Alabama under the highly-respected Saban would do wonders for his resume.

