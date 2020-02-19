LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Charlie Strong Headed to Alabama to be an Analyst

Chris Dukes

Charlie Strong is headed to Alabama to work for Nick Saban. 

The latest in a long line of former head coaches to work under Saban, Strong joins Butch Jones, Mike Stoops, Lane Kiffin, Mike Locksley and former Texas quarterback and offensive coordinator Major Applewhite. 

Strong was hired to replace Mack Brown at Texas after posting a 23-3 record from 2012-13, but never could get things going on the Forty Acres. 

He struggled for three seasons, going 16-21 and failing to make a bowl game during his time at Texas. After being released at Texas Strong went to South Florida. He was fired as the head coach of the Bulls following a 4-8 campaign in 2019. 

Strong had previously been rumored to return to Florida, where he helped the Gators win the 2008 National Championship as a defensive coordinator, but the position in Gainsville never materialized. 

With a coaching career that spans back to 1983, Strong will bring a wealth of experience to the Alabama staff. It is unknown if the 59-year-old Strong will want to pursue another head coaching gig in the future, but if he does, a stint in Alabama under the highly-respected Saban would do wonders for his resume. 

What do you think?

Will Charle Strong ever be a head coach again? What did you think of his tenure on the Forty Acres? As a Texas fan do you hold the down period the Longhorns experienced under Strong against him, or wish him the best in his future endeavors? Sound off in the comments and make your voice heard. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Set Spring Practice Schedule

Texas will have 14 practices culminating in the spring game on April 25

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Hot Start Continues with Win over UTSA

Texas moves to 4-0 with a home opener victory over the Roadrunners

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Records XFL Sack Against Former Sooner QB

Cedric Reed had a standout game for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Matt Coleman Injured, but Expected to Play vs. TCU

The 6-foot-2 guard bruised his heel in the Longhorns' road loss to Iowa State

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Rank in FPI Top 10

ESPN's Football Power Index includes Texas at No. 7

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Projecting the Sprint Football Depth Chart - Safeties

We start our look at the Texas 2020 spring football depth chart with a look at the defensive backs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Projecting the Sprint Football Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

We continue our 2020 spring football roster preview with a look a the cornerbacks

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Former UT Assistant Taking Job at Houston

Corby Meekins is expected to join the Cougars staff after coaching receivers and tight ends on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball completes sweep of Rice with 5-4 win

The Longhorns scored runs early and held on to complete the sweep of the Owls.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Baseball Blanks Rice 4-0

Ty Madden, Pete Hansen and Andre Duplantier II combined for the shutout.

Chris Dukes