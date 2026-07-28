Texas Football's Colin Simmons Sends Strong Message Ahead of Ohio State Showdown

The 2026 college football season is right around the corner, and one of the biggest matchups of the year arrives almost immediately. In Week 2, the Texas Longhorns will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Austin in what is expected to be one of, if not the most anticipated games of the season.

Texas and Ohio State will face off on Sept. 12, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The matchup is arguably the biggest nonconference game in the country this season, as both programs enter 2026 as favorites to win the national championship.

ESPN's College Football Power Index gives Ohio State the highest chance to win the national championship at 17 percent, while Texas sits right behind the Buckeyes at 12.8 percent.

This showdown has all the makings of an early-season classic, but despite the national attention, Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons isn't approaching it any differently than the rest of the schedule.

"Every game is a must-win," Simmons said during SEC Media Days. "It ain't no game that we looking down on. It don't matter if you're Ohio State or Texas State. We're taking every game with the right preparation."

That mindset may sound like coach speak, but for a Texas team facing one of the nation's toughest schedules, it could be one of the biggest keys to the season.

Texas Faces the Nation's Third-Toughest Schedule

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) celebrates a touchdown catch with quarterback Julian Sayin (10) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Texas enters the season with the third-toughest strength of schedule in the country, trailing only Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The Longhorns will face 10 Power Conference opponents, including six teams ranked in the preseason Top 25. Three of those games come on the road in some of college football's most intimidating environments.

The Longhorns open against Texas State before immediately welcoming Ohio State to Austin.

The slate only gets tougher in conference play. Road trips to Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M and Missouri create one of the most challenging schedules in the SEC. On top of that, home games against Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State ensure there are very few weekends where Texas can afford anything less than its best.

With a schedule this difficult, Texas can't spend any energy looking ahead. Every game carries the same value in the standings, whether it's Texas State in Week 1 or Ohio State in Week 2.

Why Simmons' mentality matters

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colin Simmons (1) reaches for Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the second half Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest dangers for championship teams isn't necessarily the top-five opponent waiting on the schedule. It's the game before it.

From a classic college football perspective, Week 1 against Texas State sets up as a trap game. Texas owns every advantage on paper, yet the calendar placement introduces danger.

Media outlets and fan bases alike have been focusing on this highly anticipated Ohio State rematch for months. This national attention surrounding the game can create an environment where players can easily fall into the temptation to look past Week 1 and shift focus toward the Buckeyes early.

If players begin preparing mentally for the Buckeyes before handling Texas State, problems could develop.

A clean Week 1 victory versus TSU allows Texas' coaching staff to make corrections while maintaining momentum heading into one of the biggest games of the season. A sluggish performance, or worse, an upset, would create unnecessary pressure before facing one of the nation's top-ranked teams.

For a program with SEC championship and College Football Playoff aspirations, maintaining the same standard every Saturday is far more important than rising to the occasion just when the spotlight is brightest.

Is Ohio State really a must-win?

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a touchdown against Michigan on Nov. 29. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that knocking off Ohio State at home would be one of the biggest wins of the Steve Sarkisian era. A victory would strengthen Texas' playoff résumé, provide a statement win for the SEC in the ongoing conference debate, and likely give the Longhorns an early boost in the national rankings.

But does losing the game eliminate Texas from national championship contention? Not even close.

Although the Texas-Ohio State game holds a lot of weight and is certainly a game Sarkisian's program wants to win, a loss does not kill Texas' postseason aspirations by any means.

The expanded 12-team College Football Playoff has created more margin for error, especially in a high-profile nonconference matchup against another national title favorite. If Texas were to lose a competitive game to Ohio State before taking care of business throughout SEC play, the Longhorns would remain firmly in the playoff conversation.

The matchups that will truly define Texas' fall sit inside their conference slate. Dropping a competitive nonconference game is survivable, but multiple SEC losses could push Texas onto the playoff bubble.

Road trips to Tennessee, LSU and Texas A&M could have a much larger impact on the Longhorns' path to Atlanta. Winning those conference games improves Texas' chances of reaching the SEC Championship Game while also strengthening its playoff résumé in ways a non-conference victory simply can't.

Home matchups against Florida and Ole Miss are equally important. Ultimately, Texas can still accomplish its goals even if it falls short against Ohio State.

A 10-2 Longhorn team with a close loss to the Buckeyes and one conference loss would still own one of the strongest résumés in the country and remain firmly in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Ohio State may be the biggest game on Texas' schedule. It just may not be the one that ultimately determines whether the Longhorns are still playing for a national championship in January.

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