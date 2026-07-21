Which Texas Players Are Living Up to Their NIL Expectations?

College football is different from what it was 20 years ago, well, sort of. While NIL Deals may have been around then, the process is nowhere near as well-known to the public as it is in the sport today.

The Texas Longhorns, unafraid to spend, especially in terms of need and deservedness, have become one of the top spenders in the country. Despite the vilification of the program for its willingness to invest in its roster, the Longhorns are content to hand out deals if they deem them good enough.

With a roster riddled with NIL deals, expectations follow them, so which of the athletes are living up to the expectations of their NIL deals?

Arch Manning - $2.5 Million NIL Evaluation

Texas' quarterback Arch Manning (16) catches the snap during the Big 12 football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The conversations about the greatness that Manning could achieve began before his first full season as the starter. Unfairly placed upon him, he was called a bust to begin last season after failing to put up the stat line that many around the sport were expecting him to put up.

While there were moments of struggle, he lacked a supporting offensive cast that allowed him to thrive in the system. Now he is back with the Longhorns at the helm of potentially the best offensive roster in the country, with a full year of experience under his belt.

The ceiling is still sky-high for him, and the NIL evaluation is associated with the last name as well, but the Longhorns would take this deal every day of the week and be ok with it as well.

Colin Simmons - $3 Million NIL Evaluation

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is nothing more to say about Simmons than that he is a complete game-changer for the Longhorns and has been since stepping on campus. After breaking out in 2024 to become a dominant edge rusher, he topped it last season when he became unstoppable, leading the SEC with 12 sacks on the year.

Entering 2026, the exact same expectations are now placed upon him, except the question isn't if he can reach them, but how far past them he will go. He is a projected top NFL Draft pick and is 14 sacks away from being the all-time leader in the SEC. He has been worth every penny, and then some.

Ryan Wingo - $1 Million NIL Evaluation

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (5) warms up against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There were high expectations for Wingo last season with the Longhorns, and he seemed poised for a breakout entering the season. While he didn't have the season he would have hoped for, he still finished the year as the team's leading pass-catcher with 834 yards and seven touchdowns.

Now he returns in 2026 with a better supporting cast, and despite not being the No. 1 option on the roster, that might actually allow him to thrive. With so much talent elsewhere, Wingo is still an ultra-productive wideout, and he has the talent to once again lead the team in receiving yards.

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