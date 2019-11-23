Longhorn
Texas Football: Collin Johnson, B.J. Foster Out for Baylor Game

Chris Dukes

Both Collin Johnson and B.J. Foster will miss today's game against Baylor, according to a statement from the University of Texas. 

Johnson is missing his second-straight game with a hamstring injury suffered in a 24-21 win over Kansas State. He missed several games earlier this season with a similar injury. 

Johnson has caught 35 passes for 497 yards so far this year and had more than 100 yards in back-to-back games before getting hurt. Freshman Malcolm Epps will take his place in the lineup with A'Vonte Woodard and John Burt possibly seeing action as well. 

Foster injured his neck in Texas' 23-21 loss to Iowa State. He has 30 tackles (19) solo with 1.5 sacks and one interception this season.  

Brandon Jones will draw the start at nickel with Tyler Owens and D'Marvion Overshown likely seeing time in the defensive backfield as well. 

Texas is 6-4 on the season, taking on the 9-1 Bears. The game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff from McClane Stadium in Waco. 

