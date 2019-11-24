Texas Football: DeMarvion Overshown and Keaontay Ingram Will Both Get MRIs

Texas head coach Tom Herman delivered some news on the injury front after Texas' 24-10 loss to Baylor on Saturday, saying that running back Keaontay Ingram and defensive back DeMarvion Overshown would both undergo MRIs tomorrow back in Austin.

Ingram carried the ball seven times for 86 yards including a 68-yard run that set up a field goal for Texas right before halftime.

"From what I understand, it was at the end of the run," Herman said. "When he got tackled, he got his ankle rolled up."

Overshown finished the game with five tackles, one for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

B.J. Foster and Collin Johnson were both held out of the game with a neck and hamstring injury, respectively. Freshman running back Jordan Whittington was also held out of the game.

"It's week-to-week," Herman said of Whittington. "We're trying to push through. I think he got another injection to help with the swelling. But the surgery, all of the follow-up MRIs, the surgery itself was very successful. Not it's a matter of just getting the swelling, the internal swelling, down to the point where he feels like he's fully functional."

Texas has a short week of preparation before a Friday matchup against Texas Tech in what will be the Longhorns' regular-season finale.

Texas is currently 6-5 on the season and in danger of finishing the regular season with a non-winning record. Despite being eliminated from the Big 12 title race, Herman expects maximum effort from his team after back-to-back frustrating losses to Iowa State and Baylor.

"Those guys, they're embarrassed," Herman said. "They want to play to their standard. There's no way they're going to check it in, if you will."

Texas and Texas Tech kick off at 11 a.m. on Black Friday at Darrell K. RoyalnMemorial Stadium.