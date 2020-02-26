Texas Football: Four-Star Austin-Area Prospect Clearly Not a Fan of UT

Four-star cornerback Latrell McCutchin may live in the shadow of the UT campus in Austin, but don't expect to see him show up on the Forty Acres anytime soon.

McCutchin recently caught up with 247Sports and wasn't shy about his opinion on the Longhorn program.

"I just don’t like them," he told 247Sports. "A lot of people just think we grew up loving Texas. It’s not really like that out here. In my recruitment—I can’t really speak for anybody else—but I feel like Texas was sleeping on me. I mean I live 20 minutes away from the school, and I had an OU offer, an Alabama offer. I had all these different offers before I even got the UT offer. And I camped up there. I went and visited like five weeks in a row. So with me, UT, they don’t really have a shot with me. Like, that’s dead. They can take their offer back to tell you truth."

Those are harsh words from the No. 8 cornerback, No. 14 prospect in the state and No. 92 overall player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports, but in truth, the Longhorns probably weren't ever in all that great of standing with him anyway.

McCutchin committed to Alabama all the way back in June of last year and though he's been open in talking (and even visiting) other schools, it's not all that likely that Nick Saban was ever going to let a high-end defender like him get away.

Still, Texas certainly doesn't want to let this turn into a trend with Austin-area prospects in the future.

What do you think?

Are stories like McCutchin's concerning for Texas fans? Or is it just a simple isolated case of miscommunication between the two parties?