Texas Football: Four-Star OL Includes Longhorns In List of Top Schools (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

Texas made the cut when four-star offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree released his list of top schools this week. 

The Richmond-Foster product is the No. 15 offensive tackle, No. 19 prospect in the state of Texas and No. 117 player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

In addition to Texas, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Oklahoma also made Fatheree's list. 

At 6-foot-8 and 305 pounds, Fatheree could probably add some bulk to his large frame without losing his mobility.

Speaking of mobility, Fatheree is extremely agile for a big man. A two-sport athlete, his basketball experience has done nothing but improve his footwork and understanding of leverage. His ability to square up on opposing defensive linemen allows him to use his large wingspan and strength to control edge pass rushers. 

Fatheree has the potential to be an anchor blind-side offensive tackle with upside as a first-round NFL pick one day if he continues to develop and get better. He will certainly be a high priority for Herb Hand and company. 

The word on the street is that Fatheree has really enjoyed his time talking with the Baylor staff and he's made several unofficial visits to Texas A&M, which shouldn't come as too big a surprise considering how close the Aggies campus is to his home in Richmond, Texas. 

It's still early enough in the process for Texas to make a move on Fatheree as he starts to narrow down his school choices and decide where he will visit. It will be interesting to see if Texas is able to get him on campus this spring.

