Texas Football: Four-Star Texas QB Target Closing in on Decision

Chris Dukes

Texas quarterback target Garrett Nussmeier has set an April 18 commitment date. 

The four-star signal-caller from Flower Mound Marcus High School in the DFW area is being courted by a long list of top-flight schools. According to a story from our sister site SI All American, he and his family are trying to make visits to LSU, North Carolina, Texas, Arizona State, South Carolina, TCU and Miami. 

The son of recently-hired Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, the No. 7 pro-styletha quarterback in the 2021 class according to 247 Sports clearly has a strong pedigree, but his father tries not to interfere in his the decision-making process, according to an interview with SI All American. 

"He tries to keep his hands off as much as possible," Nussmeier told SI All-American. "He wants it to be my decision. Obviously he's helped me a lot in developing my game but as far as recruiting, he's kind of tried to take the back seat and allow me to drive the car."

At least one scout gave Nussmeier a lofty comparison after seeing him on the road, even if the name association might make some Texas fans cringe a bit. 

It's worth noting that Texas already has a quarterback for the 2021 class in Katy Tompkins' Jalen Milroe. Milroe is the No. 4 dual threat quarterback in the class according to 247Sports, the No. 11 prospect in the state and the No. 80 overall player. However, Tom Herman clearly has no problem taking more than one quarterback per class as demonstrated by his first three recruiting hauls on the Forty Acres. 

Anyway, be sure to check out SI All American's story on Nussmeier, it's full of cool stories about a rising quarterback and offers some insight into his recruiting process. 

