Texas Football: Game Notes for Texas vs. Baylor

Texas Sports Information Department

Setting the scene

• The University of Texas enters the final two weeks of the regular season with a trip to Waco, Texas, where the Longhorns will face No. 13/13 Baylor on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on FS1

• The Longhorns enter the weekend with an overall record of 6-4 and a 4-3 mark in the Big 12 Conference. UT was edged out by Iowa State, 23-21, in Ames last weekend.

• Junior QB Sam Ehlinger threw three touchdown passes against the Cyclones. It was his sixth game with at least three touchdown passes this season, passing Colt McCoy (5 - 2008-09) for the most in school history.

• Baylor enters this weekend’s contest with a 9-1 record and a 6-1 mark in Big 12 play. The Bears suffered their first defeat of the season, 34-31, against No. 10/10 Oklahoma last Saturday.

• Texas is 78-26-4 all-time against Baylor, and is 2-0 against the Bears under head coach Tom Herman. The Longhorns won in Waco, 38-7, in 2017, marking UT’s largest margin of victory (31 points) against a conference opponent during Herman’s tenure.

All-Time Series

• Texas will face Baylor for the 109th time in program history on Saturday. The Longhorns hold a 78-26-4 all-time record against the Bears, including a 30-16-2 advantage when the two teams face off in Waco, Texas.

• The Horns have won 8 of 11 matchups in Waco since the programs joined the Big 12 Conference prior to the 1996 season. UT has won each of the last two meetings, including a 38-7 victory at McLane Stadium during Tom Herman’s first season as head coach.

• Texas is 2-0 against Baylor under Tom Herman.

• The two schools first met in 1901, when UT bested Baylor, 23-0, on the road. They have faced off 107 times since then, including ever year since 1945.

• Texas won its first 11 matchups against Baylor (1901-14) and holds the longest winning streak by either side in the series with 16-straight wins from 1958-73.

A Texas Win Would..

• Be Texas’ 915th victory all-time, keeping UT as the third-winningest program in college football history.

• Mark Tom Herman’s 46th victory as a head coach and his 24th at The University of Texas.

• Mark Texas’ fifth-straight victory over Baylor, dating back to 2015.

• Push the Longhorns’ record to 19-5 against the Bears since the two programs joined the Big 12 conference prior to the start of the 1996 season.

• Clinch Texas’ third-straight winning season, the longest stretch for the Longhorns since 2011-13.

Notable Streaks and Trends

• The Longhorns are 10-6 in one-possession games (games that are decided by eight points or less) since the start of the 2018 season.

• Texas has won 19 of the 20 games it has outgained its opponent under Tom Herman.

• The Longhorns are 18-2 under Tom Herman when outrushing their opponents, and have won 12 of the last 13 instances.

• UT’s defense has forced at least one turnover in 13 of its last 15 games. The Horns have forced at least one turnover in 30 of 37 games under Tom Herman.

• Texas is 21-3 under Tom Herman when leading at halftime, including a 5-1 mark in 2019.

• The Longhorns have won 13 of 14 when holding the opposition to fewer than 20 points.

• Tom Herman’s Texas teams are 9-0 when forcing at least three turnovers and are 16-5 when turning the ball over fewer than three times.

• Junior QB Sam Ehlinger has thrown for a touchdown and rushed for a touchdown in 11 of his last 23 games.

• Ehlinger has rushed for at least one touchdown in nine of Texas’ 10 games against ranked opponents since the start of the 2018 season.

• Ehlinger has thrown for at least 200 yards in all 10 games this season.

• Senior WR Devin Duvernay has made at least six catches in every game this season.

• Duvernay has logged more than 80 receiving yards seven times this season, including six 100-yard outings.

• Duvernay has scored at least one touchdown in six of 10 games this season.

• Texas has had a 95-yard rusher in five of its last seven outings, the best stretch for a Longhorn team since 2016.

• Senior WR Collin Johnson made at least six catches in all four of his appearances after returning from his first injury of the season.

• Johnson has made at least two catches in 39 of the 44 games he has played in his career. That is the second-best tally among active Power Five receivers.

• Johnson has made at least one catch in 33 straight games, which is tied for the third-longest streak in school history.

