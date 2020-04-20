Texas Football: Herman Optimistic About 2020 Football Season

Count Tom Herman among those who believe we will get to see a 2020 college football season.

Herman recently caught up with Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden of the Austin American Statesman for an episode of their "On Second Thought" podcast. Here's what Herman had to say:

"Let's just, we'll put it to you this way. We're going to get football back as soon as the government tells us we can. So I'm confident that we'll have some sort of 2020, 2021 maybe it's a slash 2020-21 season. You know whether that's push back a few weeks a few months. Whether that's only a nine week conference only schedule that you start ASAP because you you don't want the cold weather states having to play football again and in late November and December."

There's no shortage of speculation when it comes to the potential 2020 college sports season. While some other leagues have teased the idea of playing games in empty stadiums, that would likely mean a bigger hit to the college game than some others. College football programs earn a large majority of their money from ticket sales, meaning the empty stadium games would take a larger percentage of their revenue than their NFL counterparts.

Most athletic directors and college presidents have also made it clear they won't play a season until students are allowed to return to campus.

Still, it's good for college football fans to get to hear an optimistic point of view on the subject.

If you get a chance check out the rest of the podcast. It's a good long-form discussion about the current state of Texas football.