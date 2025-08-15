Texas Football Home Tickets Sell Out In Advance of 2025 Season
On Thursday, Texas Football announced that all season tickets and individual game tickets for home games at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium have sold out through the Texas Athletics platform.
The announcement also included that Texas's ticket share of the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas has sold out as well.
The Longhorns are hosting three non-conference opponents and three Southeastern Conference games in Austin as part of their 2025 regular season slate.
Sell-out crowds at DKR
At home, Texas will take on San Jose State (Sept. 6), UTEP (Sept. 13), Sam Houston (Sept. 20), Vanderbilt (Nov. 1), Arkansas (Nov. 22) and Texas A&M (Nov. 28). And as always, the burnt orange faithful will be there 'loud and proud':
"Longhorn Nation, you've done it again," Texas Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said in Thursday's announcement article. "To sell out the season in advance shows the passion, pride, and unwavering commitment of the best fans in the country. In just 23 days, we can't wait to pack Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with over 100,000 of our closest friends and family and deliver the greatest gameday experience in the country. Get ready to wear your Burnt Orange and White loud and proud!"
With a 12-game regular season, the schedule consists of six home games, one neutral game (Oklahoma) and five away games. The away games feature matchups against Ohio State, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and Georgia.
Texas's season opener at Ohio Stadium is now only 15 days away. For the first time in program history, the Longhorns are beginning ranked No.1 in the AP Poll -- Aug. 30's game will decide whether the Longhorns stay atop the rankings heading into Week 2.
Steve Sarkisian's program-building
Texas's sellout of 2025 tickets has led to a fourth consecutive all-time season ticket record for Texas football, according to the announcement.
Entering his fifth season at the helm of the Texas Longhorns, coach Steve Sarkisian has his team on a trajectory that correlates to the recent trend in home ticket sales.
Here is Texas football's seasons since Sarkisian arrived:
- 2021: 5-7
- 2022: 8-5 (Alamo Bowl loss)
- 2023: 12-2 (College Football Playoff semifinal loss)
- 2024: 13-3 (Two CFP wins, loss again in semifinal)
The program's progression under Sarkisian is clear. He has reinstated the Longhorns as one of the country's most notable and standout teams.
But what's also clear is the next step the Longhorns need to take: getting into the championship game.
Two straight heartbreaking losses in CFP semifinals have put Texas as far on the verge of contending for a national title as possible. Now sitting at No. 1 in the AP Poll, everything is set up for the Longhorns' chase of glory.
The question to be answered in the coming months is whether their aspirations can become a reality.