Texas Football: Jordan Whittington's Status Still Up in the Air

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman didn't sound optimistic when asked about freshman running back Jordan Whittington's status for this weekend's game against Baylor. 

The five-star recruit has been out all season after re-aggravating a previous sports hernia injury suffered in high school. Though he has been medically cleared, Herman stated on Thursday that the Cuero, Texas product is still experiencing pain. 

"He's got to be able to run full speed without pain and without hurting the team," Herman said on Thursday.  

Whittington is now well within the four-game window to keep his redshirt for the season, but Herman says that was never really a factor in determining when he would make his debut. 

"This is about him you know, trying to fight through some of the scar tissue and swelling and pain that he's still having," Herman said. 

Roschon Johnson has moved over from quarterback to fill in for Whittington's absence so far this year with Keontay Ingram stepping into a more featured role as the starter. Both have played well, but are coming off their worst game of the year against Iowa State. Ingram and Johnson combined for just 27 yards on 14 carries in the game. 

Whittington was supposed to bring an explosive element to the Texas running game this year after drawing a ton of hype through spring football practice, but many are now casting doubt that Texas fans will see him take the field at all in 2019. 

Texas and Baylor kick off at 2:30 p.m. at McClane Stadium in Waco. The game will be broadcast on FS1. 

Texas Football: Podcast: Does Texas have enough left in the tank for an upset?

Chris Dukes
0

Chris and Dalton talk about Texas' mental state after a loss to Iowa State and preview a showdown with Baylor on the banks of the Brazos

Brandon Jones Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

Chris Dukes
0

The senior DB leads the Longhorns with 70 tackles this season.

Texas Football: B.J. Foster a 'Gametime Decision'

Chris Dukes
0

The Texas safety has been limited in practice with a neck injury

Texas Football: Football places 21 on 2019 Academic All-Big 12 teams

Chris Dukes
1

These Longhorn players excelled in the classroom

Texas Football: Turbulence is Nothing New for Senior Class

Chris Dukes
0

The Longhorn senior class of 2020 has seen more than its fair share of ups and downs

Texas Football: Malcolm Roach's heart on full display on Tuesday

Chris Dukes
1

The Texas senior showed everyone why players and coaches both call him a team leader

Texas Football: Game Notes for Texas vs. Baylor

Chris Dukes
0

Longhorns are hoping to upset No. 13 Bears in Waco

Texas Football: Longhorns Drop Out of Latest CFP Rankings

Chris Dukes
1

Texas tumbles from No. 19 to unranked in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Texas Football: Collin Johnson Doubtful for Baylor Game

Chris Dukes
1

The Texas wide receiver missed last week with a hamstring injury

Texas Football: What's Left on the Table for Texas?

Chris Dukes
1 0

The Longhorns started the season with lofty expectations, can they come to terms with playing a spoiler role?