Texas Football: Jordan Whittington's Status Still Up in the Air

Texas head coach Tom Herman didn't sound optimistic when asked about freshman running back Jordan Whittington's status for this weekend's game against Baylor.

The five-star recruit has been out all season after re-aggravating a previous sports hernia injury suffered in high school. Though he has been medically cleared, Herman stated on Thursday that the Cuero, Texas product is still experiencing pain.

"He's got to be able to run full speed without pain and without hurting the team," Herman said on Thursday.

Whittington is now well within the four-game window to keep his redshirt for the season, but Herman says that was never really a factor in determining when he would make his debut.

"This is about him you know, trying to fight through some of the scar tissue and swelling and pain that he's still having," Herman said.

Roschon Johnson has moved over from quarterback to fill in for Whittington's absence so far this year with Keontay Ingram stepping into a more featured role as the starter. Both have played well, but are coming off their worst game of the year against Iowa State. Ingram and Johnson combined for just 27 yards on 14 carries in the game.

Whittington was supposed to bring an explosive element to the Texas running game this year after drawing a ton of hype through spring football practice, but many are now casting doubt that Texas fans will see him take the field at all in 2019.

Texas and Baylor kick off at 2:30 p.m. at McClane Stadium in Waco. The game will be broadcast on FS1.