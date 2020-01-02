LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Joseph Ossai Thrived Close to the Line in Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

With nine tackles, five for loss and three sacks, Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai's performance in the Alamo Bowl left little doubt who the game's defensive MVP would be. 

Ossai single-handily wrecked the Utes' offensive gameplan at times, living in the backfield and looking downright unblockable despite facing a moble quarterback and talented offensive line. 

So how did a guy who recorded just two sacks through the whole season explode for such a big game in the postseason? Because the Texas defensive gameplan took finally took full advantage of one of their most dangerous weapons. 

"What was going on out there was just us having fun, and us having confidence in the defense, the defensive scheme," Ossai said. "The coaches, I know they put a lot of time into preparing this game for us, and they wanted to put us in the best situation and the best situation possible."

Ossai had been playing a more hybrid role through most of the season, often dropping into coverage in Todd Orlando's zone blitz system. 

Don't get it wrong. Ossai was a great player all season. He had interceptions in each of the first two games of the year and recorded 81 tackles in the regular season, but playing on the line and being asked to get into the backfield is clearly where Ossai feels the most comfortable. 

"We just trusted them (the coaches)," Ossai said. "We bought in 100 percent and went out there and executed. I think that was the key thing tonight was executing. We’ve done a poor job — I myself have done a poor job in the past of executing, and today I feel like we executed at a high level and the result was pleasing."

So what does this mean for the future? Well interim defensive coordinator Craig Naivar won't be concocting the scheme going into 2020, but new DC Chris Ash was certainly watching and taking notes. We'll all have to wait and see if he applies what we all learned. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Does Herman Turn Bowl Magic Into Consistency?

Chris Dukes

The Texas coach is proving to be one of the best in the postseason, so how does he keep that going all year?

Texas Football: Video: Texas Celebrates an Alamo Bowl Victory

Chris Dukes

Texas enjoys landmark victory amid fireworks, balloons and confetti

Texas Football: Photo Gallery from the Longhorns' 38-10 win over Utah

Chris Dukes

Texas' defense shines in a big win over the Utes

Texas Football: Texas Defense Throttles No. 11 Utah

Chris Dukes

Longhorns excel under interim DC Craig Naivar against nation's No. 25 offense

Texas Football: Colt McCoy Appears as Texas' Honorary Captain for Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

The Texas legend was on hand to cheer on his alma mater in San Antonio

Texas Football: Valero Alamo Bowl Texas vs. Utah Live Gameday Thread

Chris Dukes

Follow along live as the Longhorns try to knock off No. 11 Utah in San Antonio

Texas Football: Tom Herman Talks Mike Yurcich Hire

Chris Dukes

Texas coach calls new OC an 'unbelievable play-caller'

Texas Football: Two Longhorns Sent Home From Alamo Bowl For Violation of Team Rules

Chris Dukes

David Gbenda and Byron Vaughns will not participate in the Alamo Bowl

Texas Football: Mike Yurcich Named Texas Offensive Coordinator

Chris Dukes

The former Oklahoma State OC will take over play-calling duties after the Alamo Bowl

Texas Football: Young Players Take Big Strides in Bowl Practices

Chris Dukes

Herman lauds development from younger players