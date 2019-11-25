Longhorn
Maven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Juwan Mitchell Dealing With Hamstring Injury

Chris Dukes

Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is questionable this week after aggravating a hamstring issue last week according to Texas head coach Tom Herman. 

The junior college transfer seized the middle linebacker job earlier in the season and has started five games so far for the Longhorns. 

He has 32 tackles, 3.5 for loss and three sacks. In addition, he has knocked down three passes. 

If he is not able to go David Gbenda is the next man up on the depth chart. Jeffery McCulloch could also see time there. 

The Longhorns have a short week of preparation ahead of their regular-season finale against Texas Tech. 

Texas and Texas Tech kick off at 11 a.m. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Tom Herman Doesn't Expect to Get Collin Johnson Back Until The Longhorns' Bowl Game

Chris Dukes
0

The senior wide receiver has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury

Right Now, Baylor is a Better Version of Texas

Chris Dukes
1

The Bears are doing everything that Texas wants to do as a team and a program

Texas Football: Bears Maul Texas Offense

Chris Dukes
1

The Longhorns were held out of the end zone until the game's final pay in a dominant 24-10 Baylor victory

Texas Football: Twitter Reacts to Texas' Loss to Baylor

Chris Dukes
0

Former players, fans and national analysts all had a lot to say about this one

Texas Football: DeMarvion Overshown and Keaontay Ingram Will Both Get MRIs

Chris Dukes
0

Both players left Texas' 24-10 loss to TCU and didn't return

Texas Football: Texas vs. Baylor Live Game Day Thread

Chris Dukes
0

Follow along with us as Texas takes on Baylor in Waco

Texas Football: Watch: Texas Head Coach Tom Herman Fires Up Players Before the Showdown With Baylor

Chris Dukes
0

The Texas coach wasn't afraid to get physical while cajoling his team

Texas Football: Collin Johnson, B.J. Foster Out for Baylor Game

Chris Dukes
0

Both players have been ruled out for Texas' tilt with No. 14 Baylor

Texas Football: Podcast: Does Texas have enough left in the tank for an upset?

Chris Dukes
0

Chris and Dalton talk about Texas' mental state after a loss to Iowa State and preview a showdown with Baylor on the banks of the Brazos

Brandon Jones Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

Chris Dukes
0

The senior DB leads the Longhorns with 70 tackles this season.