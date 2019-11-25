Texas Football: Juwan Mitchell Dealing With Hamstring Injury

Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is questionable this week after aggravating a hamstring issue last week according to Texas head coach Tom Herman.

The junior college transfer seized the middle linebacker job earlier in the season and has started five games so far for the Longhorns.

He has 32 tackles, 3.5 for loss and three sacks. In addition, he has knocked down three passes.

If he is not able to go David Gbenda is the next man up on the depth chart. Jeffery McCulloch could also see time there.

The Longhorns have a short week of preparation ahead of their regular-season finale against Texas Tech.

Texas and Texas Tech kick off at 11 a.m.