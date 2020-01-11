Texas Football: Keaontay Ingram Reaches Out to Special Young Fan

Texas running back Keaontay Ingram returned to Carthage, Texas this week to meet an elementary school student who recently lost her father.

According to reports, Deputy Chris Dickerson was killed on duty serving the Panola County Sherriff's Department just before 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve while on a traffic stop.

Texas Governer Greg Abbott expressed his condolences for the fallen officer shortly after the incident occurred.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deputy killed in the line of duty and with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office as they deal with the aftermath of this unimaginable tragedy," Abbot said in a statement. "We must never forget the solemn oath our law enforcement officers take to protect and keep our communities safe."

Ingram decided to to pay a visit to Carthage to drop in on Dickerson's daughter at Libby Elementary School.

The school caught the meeting on camera, posting to their Facebook page:

"Our hearts have been broken over the loss of our Panola County Sheriff Deputy, Chris Dickerson. His daughter, Kensley, had a big surprise today at lunch!"

Ingram posted the picture on his own social media with a short message "Most definitely... It's bigger than the game"

Ingram improved in nearly every statistical category in his sophomore season. He rushed for 853 yards at an average of 5.9 per clip. He added 242 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns.

Moreover, Texas proved to be better when it fed the ball to Ingram. The sophomore running back topped 100 yards four times in 2019 and the Longhorns were 4-0 in those contests.

The Longhorns could have their most talented backfield in recent memory in 2020.

Texas brings back Ingram and potentially Roschon Johnson (depending on whether he decides to return to quarterback), the Longhorns should also get Jordan Whittington back after a lengthy healing process for a sports hernia held him out of nearly all of 2019. Add in 2020 signee Bijan Robinson and you can see why many on the Forty Acres are looking forward to a monster season on the ground.