Texas Football: Longhorns, Aggies Make In-State DL's Top Two

Chris Dukes

Texas is one of the top two choices for four-star defensive end  Jordon Thomas. 

The four-star lineman from Port Arthur, Texas is the No. 15 weak-side defensive end, No. 36 player in the state of Texas and No. 230 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports composite. 

Watching his film: Long and athletic, Thomas looks like a potential starter at the "jack" position at Texas. He is strong enough to play on the line with his hand in the dirt and plenty fast enough to cover in space when the job calls for it. Thomas fits Chris Ash's new scheme as a guy who can get upfield in a hurry and create havoc behind the line of scrimmage. He can also hold his own against bigger offensive linemen and won't be a liability in the run game. If you want to know what the future looks like under the new system at Texas, it's guys like Thomas. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns could have the inside edge on this one with Thomas making a visit to Austin shortly before all such activity was shut down by both the NCAA and state government. Perhaps the biggest news when it comes to this list is the exclusion of defending National Champion LSU. The Tigers had been making a play for Thomas, but it now appears he'll stay in state one way or the other. If signing day were tomorrow I would give the edge to Texas in this battle of old rivals. 

