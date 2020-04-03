LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Among Favorites in Race to Land Electric Athlete

Chris Dukes

Four-star athlete Julien Simon recently released his list of top eight schools and the Longhorns made the cut. 

Simon included Texas along with Oregon, Washington, Michigan, Cal, Arizona State, USC and Stanford.

"Top 8 in no Order, please respect my decision. God’s plan," he wrote. 

The Tacoma, Washington native is the No. 5 athlete, No. 4 player in Washington and No. 101 overall athlete in the state of Texas. 

Watching his film: Simon could play running back, receiver or linebacker at the next level, he's got enough talent to play all three. A lot of coaches and scouts currently see him playing linebacker in college though. At 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds, Simon is physical enough to be a factor in the run game and plenty fast enough to keep up with slot receivers and running backs in coverage. He'll likely add a little weight to his frame in a collegiate strength and conditioning program. 

Where Texas stands: Simon has built a strong relationship with Michigan, Stanford and Washington in particular. Former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando making a push to bring him to USC. The Longhorns offered Simon back in January and seem to have made quite a bit of headway in that time, but will still need to put in more work with John Harbagh and Michigan currently considered the lead. On a positive note for the Longhorns his list seems to indicate he's looking for a strong academic school. One would think that would bolster the Longhorns chances. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Basketball: Major Longhorn Recruiting Target Named to SI All American Team

Greg Brown III played his high school basketball in the Austin area and is considered top recruiting priority

Chris Dukes

Texas Won't Renew Contract for Women's Basketball Coach

The contract of Karen Aston, who led the Longhorn program for eight seasons, runs through Aug. 31 and will not be extended

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Doubles Time Allowed for Team Meetings

The conference extended its ban of in-person meetings, but agreed to give coaches more time with players through video conferencing

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant to Participate in "Players-Only" Tournament

The two time NBA Champion will take on other NBA players in a gaming tournament to be aired on ESPN

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: How Mack Brown Used Jerry Springer to Relax His Team Before BCS National Championship Game vs. USC

Mack Brown shares a fun story about helping his team relax before the 2006 Rose Bowl

Chris Dukes

Texas’ 2006 BCS Championship Game victory to be featured on ESPN tonight

ESPN is airing the Longhorns’ historic national championship win over No. 1 USC tonight from 7-10 p.m. CT.

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Extend Offer to Elite Florida Prospect

Jaheim Singletary is currently ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the 2022 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Four-Star Louisiana Cornerback

Jyaire Brown is currently being recruited by several SEC schools

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: SI Mock Draft: No Longhorns in the First Three Rounds

Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft thinks Texas players will have to wait for day three before being selected

Chris Dukes

Why Former Longhorn Eric Metcalf Should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Metcalf is one of the greatest all-purpose backs of all time

Chris Dukes