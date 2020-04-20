Texas Football: Longhorns Among Favorits to Land Dallas-Area Linebacker

South Oak Cliff outside linebacker Jaydon Williams recently released a list of top six schools and Texas made the cut.

The Longhorns were on the list along with SMU, Ole Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect is the No. 63 outside linebacker, No. 114 player in the state of Texas and No. 818 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He also has offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, San Diego State and Texas Tech among others.

Watching his film: A speed rusher with a terrific first step, Williams often overwhelms offensive tackles with the speed that had him playing receiver before switching to defense. He flashes the type of athleticism that could make him an impact player at the Division I level. That being said, it's important to remember when watching Williams' tape that he has only been a linebacker for five games of his entire football career. His pad level is on the high side and he will have to continue to develop rip and swim moves to go along with his speed rush. He will also have to continue to develop in the weight room to tack on both mass and strength if he wants to be effective against the run at the college level. Williams may be a project, but he's got the kind of talent worth waiting for as long as he continues to work at it.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns clearly have the biggest brand name among those schools in the top six. Several experts currently have Williams as a Texas lean, but of course we won't know 100 percent for sure until he makes his commitment announcement on May 1.

