LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Among Favorits to Land Dallas-Area Linebacker

Chris Dukes

South Oak Cliff outside linebacker Jaydon Williams recently released a list of top six schools and Texas made the cut. 

The Longhorns were on the list along with SMU, Ole Miss, Kansas, Mississippi State and Arizona State. 

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect is the No. 63 outside linebacker, No. 114 player in the state of Texas and No. 818 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He also has offers from Cincinnati, Colorado, San Diego State and Texas Tech among others. 

Watching his film: A speed rusher with a terrific first step, Williams often overwhelms offensive tackles with the speed that had him playing receiver before switching to defense. He flashes the type of athleticism that could make him an impact player at the Division I level. That being said, it's important to remember when watching Williams' tape that he has only been a linebacker for five games of his entire football career. His pad level is on the high side and he will have to continue to develop rip and swim moves to go along with his speed rush. He will also have to continue to develop in the weight room to tack on both mass and strength if he wants to be effective against the run at the college level. Williams may be a project, but he's got the kind of talent worth waiting for as long as he continues to work at it. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns clearly have the biggest brand name among those schools in the top six. Several experts currently have Williams as a Texas lean, but of course we won't know 100 percent for sure until he makes his commitment announcement on May 1. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Collin Johnson Has His Eyes Set on Longevity at the Next Level

The Texas wide receiver's father Johnny Johnson played 10 years in the NFL

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Herman Optimistic About 2020 Football Season

The Texas head coach recently appeared on a podcast to discuss the current state of Longhorn football

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Two Longhorns Taken in WNBA Draft

Pair of Texas players will take their talents to the next level

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Big-Time Quarterback Recruit's Delayed Commitment Could be Good News for Texas

Flower Mound (TX) quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has pushed back his commitment announcement indefinitely

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers East Coast Defensive Back

Damond Harmon has numerous offers from Big 10 and SEC schools.

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time -No. 4, 1963

The legendary Tommy Nobis helped lead Texas to a national title

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Talented Florida Pass Rusher

Keanu Koht already holds offers from several SEC powerhouse programs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Electric Louisiana Playmaker

Four-star athlete Kendrick Law would be a great fit for the Longhorns pro spread scheme

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorn Football Teams of All Time - No. 5, 1969

The team made the words 'Right 53 Veer Pass' forever famous in Longhorn lore

Tomer Barazani

Former Longhorn Coach Mack Brown is Red Hot on the Recruiting Trail

The Texas coaching legend is proving he still has some recruiting magic left

Chris Dukes