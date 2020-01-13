Texas Football: Longhorns Find New Wide Receivers Coach

Texas decided to go the internal route when hiring its next wide receivers coach, promoting analyst Andre Coleman to an on-field coaching role in the program.

“We are really fortunate and excited to be adding Andre to our full-time coaching staff,” Herman said. “He’s a veteran coach who is highly respected, but working with him every day last year gave us a chance to personally see his passion for the game and love for the players. When he stepped in to coach our wide receivers, recruit and work more closely with our coaching staff and players for the Alamo Bowl, we all came away extremely impressed. Andre covers all the bases – he has a great offensive mind, is a tremendous and proven developer of players, outstanding recruiter and just an awesome person and addition to our staff.”

Coleman stepped into a bigger role as an interim coach in December when Texas parted ways with much of its assistant coaching staff. He served as the coach through the Alamo Bowl preparations and helped propel the group to a nine-catch, 165-yard day.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to stay on staff and coach at The University of Texas,” Coleman said. “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to coach at school like Texas that’s one of the perennial powers in college sports with such a great tradition and get a chance to recruit the top talent across the nation. I’m looking forward to helping these guys both on and off the field and helping our program be something our fans are proud of. I’ve learned so much from Coach Herman over the past year. He’s one of the best football minds I’ve ever been around, and he’s one of the best motivators I’ve ever been around. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue to grow and learn from him at Texas.”

Coleman's pupils at Kansas State include Byron Pringle and Tyler Lockett, both of which are now in the NFL. He also has experience coaching special teams, particularly returners. Coleman himself scores a return touchdown in Super Bowl XXIX.

When it comes to recruiting, Herman showed a vote of confidence in Coleman through December, sending him on the road to help keep the 2020 signing class together through a series of coaching changes.

"Andre is a pro's pro," Herman said. "He's been doing this a long time. The road is certainly not foreign to him."