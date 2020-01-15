Texas Football: Longhorns Finish Season Ranked No. 25

LonghornMaven
Texas finished out the season ranked No. 25 in the AP Poll thanks to a dominant 38-10 victory over Utah in the Valero Alamo Bowl. 

After starting the season ranked in the top 10, the Longhorns had a disappointing season by nearly all accounts but finished strong with blowout victories over Texas Tech and the Utes in their final two games. 

LSU was the consensus No. 1 team as expected following a victory over Clemson in the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday night. Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and Florida all leapfrogged over Oklahoma thanks to wins in each team's respective bowl games and the Sooners 63-28 blowout loss at the hands of LSU in the CFP semifinal. 

Alabama, Penn State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Baylor, Auburn, Iowa, Utah, Memphis, Michigan, Appalachian State, Navy, Cincinnati, Air Force, Boise State and UCF all came in ranked ahead of Texas. 

In addition to being ranked for the first time since a loss to Iowa State knocked the Longhorns out of the top 25, Texas fans can also bask in the fact the program finished just ahead of rival Texas A&M, keeping the Aggies out of off the list as the first team out. 

The Big 12 finished with three teams ranked after a disappointing bowl season for the conference in which league teams went a combined 1-5. 

The Longhorns should be among the favorites in the conference next year with the return of 16 starters (including quarterback Sam Ehlinger) and a host of younger players with starting experience coming back. \

Were the Longhorns ranked correctly in the final poll? Where do you think they will start next year? Make your voice heard in the comments below. 

