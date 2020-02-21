Texas Football: Longhorns Hire Former D-1 Head Coach as an Analyst

Texas will bring in another former head coach as an analyst.

The University of Texas confirmed the hiring of former Texas State, North Carolina and James Madison head coach Everett Withers today, per a report from Brian Davis of the Austin American Statesman.

The hire comes after much speculation about Withers, who spent last season as the defensive backs coach for the New York Giants.

The former head coach has previous connections with both Tom Herman and the University of Texas. He coached defensive backs under Mack Brown from 1998-2000, during which time Herman was also on staff as a graduate assistant.

Herman has a history of bringing in former head coaches as analysts, a practice made famous by Nick Saban at Alabama and growing more and more common in college football.

Last year the Longhorns had former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora on staff as an offensive analyst and former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash (now the defensive coordinator) in as a defensive analyst.

The move comes after former Texas receivers coach Corby Meekins left a non-football role to take a job on the staff at Houston, where he had previously coached under Tom Herman.

Withers has 31 years of coaching experience and has worked on both sides of the ball as an assistant in the past.

