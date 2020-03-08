LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Host Pair of Elite Defensive Ends This Weekend (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

Texas made its pitch to a pair of elite defensive linemen this weekend with both Jordon Thomas and Shemar Turner visiting the Forty Acres. 

Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound weak-side defensive end from Port Arthur with offers from LSU, Texas A&M TCU, Baylor and Houston among others. 

He is the No. 15 defensive end, No. 26 player in the state of Texas and No. 229 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

Thomas' athleticism could see him at the "jack" position in Texas' current scheme or he could slide over to the other more traditional defensive end spot. At 6-foot-3 he could also add enough bulk in the future to become an extremely disruptive three-technique defensive tackle. 

Right now Thomas is high on Texas, Texas A&M and defending National Champion LSU. He's been to College Station a couple of times for unofficial visits. 

Thomas' visit was already well-known by most following Texas recruiting, but Turner's trip to Austin came as a bit of a surprise to some. 

The DeSoto standout is the No. 12 strong-side defensive end, No. 32 player in the state of Texas and No. 190 player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.  

Turner's offer list includes LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia, Florida and Alabama among others. 

At 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Turner could be a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme, a strong-side end in an 4-3 scheme or he could move inside and become a defensive tackle in a 4-3 like Texas runs. 

Texas defensive ends coach Oscar Giles is coming off his best recruiting haul in Austin and has some serious momentum behind him, bringing in both of these elite defensive linemen would help ensure the future of the position for Texas for years to come.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Basketball: Cold-Shooting Longhorns Fall in Finale

Texas couldn't overcome a slow start in a blowout loss to Oklahoma State

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Baseball Clinches Series With 4-3 Win Over Cal State Fullerton

The Longhorns got five innings of scoreless relief to secure the series-clinching win over the Titans.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Looking at Texas' Potential Path Through the Big 12 Tournament

The tournament schedule has been set, can Texas make a run at the conference title?

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Notes From a Disappointing Finale

Texas struggled both from the field and on the boards

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Notes Ahead of Regular Season Finale vs. Oklahoma State

How to watch the Longhorns take on Oklahoma State

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Horns Blow Past Cal-State Fullerton (Watch Highlights)

Longhorns pick up win in series opener

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Football: Is Sam Ehlinger Dealing With a Nagging Injury?

Is Sam Ehlinger fighting through an injury right now? Should Texas fans be concerned?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Talented Four-Star Athlete From State of Oklahoma (Watch Highlights)

Can Texas lure A.J. Green to the other side of the Red River?

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: It's March, Let the Madness Begin

Texas is in the thick of all the intriguing NCAA bubble discussion

Tomer Barazani

Texas Basketball: Brock Cunningham Brings Earnest Energy to Longhorns

The Westlake High School product's tenacity has energized Texas through a five-game win streak

Chris Dukes