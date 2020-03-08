Texas Football: Longhorns Host Pair of Elite Defensive Ends This Weekend (Watch Highlights)

Texas made its pitch to a pair of elite defensive linemen this weekend with both Jordon Thomas and Shemar Turner visiting the Forty Acres.

Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound weak-side defensive end from Port Arthur with offers from LSU, Texas A & M TCU, Baylor and Houston among others.

He is the No. 15 defensive end, No. 26 player in the state of Texas and No. 229 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Thomas' athleticism could see him at the "jack" position in Texas' current scheme or he could slide over to the other more traditional defensive end spot. At 6-foot-3 he could also add enough bulk in the future to become an extremely disruptive three-technique defensive tackle.

Right now Thomas is high on Texas, Texas A & M and defending National Champion LSU. He's been to College Station a couple of times for unofficial visits.

Thomas' visit was already well-known by most following Texas recruiting, but Turner's trip to Austin came as a bit of a surprise to some.

The DeSoto standout is the No. 12 strong-side defensive end, No. 32 player in the state of Texas and No. 190 player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Turner's offer list includes LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia, Florida and Alabama among others.

At 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Turner could be a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme, a strong-side end in an 4-3 scheme or he could move inside and become a defensive tackle in a 4-3 like Texas runs.

Texas defensive ends coach Oscar Giles is coming off his best recruiting haul in Austin and has some serious momentum behind him, bringing in both of these elite defensive linemen would help ensure the future of the position for Texas for years to come.