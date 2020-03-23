Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top Schools List for Coveted 2021 Receiver

Alexandria, Virginia receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. included Texas in his list of top 12 schools released on social media this week.

Johnson is the No. 37 wide receiver, No. 6 player in the state of Virginia and No. 202 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

Johnson's top schools include Ole Miss, Alabama, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas.

Watching his film: Johnson can flat-out fly. He has a 100-meter dash time of 10.38 on the record. That's as a junior in high school. On top of that Johnson's route-running ability is extremely advanced for his age. He has crisp cuts and can change direction on a dime. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds he's already too big for cornerbacks to step up and bully, but by the time he gets to his freshman year of college he should be north of 200 pounds and even stronger. Though he has the speed to be a deep threat, he shows no fear or problem with going over the middle to make a tough catch in traffic and seems to pride himself on separating from bump-and-run coverage.

Where Texas stands: It's a crowded field right now in the race for Johnson's services. one might fear that being so far away might hurt the Longhorns' cause, but looking at his list, there is plenty of reason to think he'll play college ball somewhere other than the East Coast. Alabama appears to be out in front if experts were to take a straw poll. The Crimson Tide have a track record for putting players into the league and the mystique surrounding Nick Saban in their corner. Georgia is another school that has generated buzz when it comes to Johnson. We'll have to see what happens when Texas receivers coach Andre Coleman gets his chance to shoot his shot and whether the Longhorns can climb the list of potential suitors for Johnson's services.