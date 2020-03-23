LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top Schools List for Coveted 2021 Receiver

Chris Dukes

Alexandria, Virginia receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. included Texas in his list of top 12 schools released on social media this week. 

Johnson is the No. 37 wide receiver, No. 6 player in the state of Virginia and No. 202 overall prospect according to 247Sports. 

Johnson's top schools include Ole Miss, Alabama, South Carolina, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. 

Watching his film: Johnson can flat-out fly. He has a 100-meter dash time of 10.38 on the record. That's as a junior in high school. On top of that Johnson's route-running ability is extremely advanced for his age. He has crisp cuts and can change direction on a dime. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds he's already too big for cornerbacks to step up and bully, but by the time he gets to his freshman year of college he should be north of 200 pounds and even stronger. Though he has the speed to be a deep threat, he shows no fear or problem with going over the middle to make a tough catch in traffic and seems to pride himself on separating from bump-and-run coverage. 

Where Texas stands: It's a crowded field right now in the race for Johnson's services. one might fear that being so far away might hurt the Longhorns' cause, but looking at his list, there is plenty of reason to think he'll play college ball somewhere other than the East Coast. Alabama appears to be out in front if experts were to take a straw poll. The Crimson Tide have a track record for putting players into the league and the mystique surrounding Nick Saban in their corner. Georgia is another school that has generated buzz when it comes to Johnson. We'll have to see what happens when Texas receivers coach Andre Coleman gets his chance to shoot his shot and whether the Longhorns can climb the list of potential suitors for Johnson's services. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top School List for Elite 2021 Cornerback

Katy's Hunter Washington includes Texas in his list of top programs

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 2- LaMarcus Aldridge

The former Longhorn made the most of his one year on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Speedy Metroplex Receiver

Evan Stewart is a two-sport athlete with a ton of upside

Chris Dukes

by

Rodeorosary

Texas Football: Five Moments That Defined the Longhorns Season - No. 3

Had Texas knocked off Iowa State the Longhorns season might have gone differently

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Local Five-Star Recruit Sets Decision Date

Greg Brown III has program-changing talent and he played his high school basketball a stone's throw from the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 3 - T.J. Ford

Ford is one of only three men to have his jersey retired by the program

Tomer Barazani

by

GuitarGeorge

Top Longhorns of All-Time in the NBA No. 4 - Avery Bradley

Bradley finds himself on a championship contender this season as a member of the Lakers

Tomer Barazani

by

Tomerbarazani

Texas Football: Tom Herman Sends First Message to Fans Since COVID-19 Outbreak

The Texas head coach took time to give back during these unique and trying times

Chris Dukes

Longhorn Fans Take to Twitter to Talk About Their Favorite Texas Football Memories

A dearth of sports in the middle of what would normally be March Madness has Texas fans reminiscing

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Plays That Defined the Longhorn Season No. 4

The Texas season might have gone much different had it not been for this play.

Chris Dukes