Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2021 Safety (watch highlights)

Texas is looking to its neighboring state to the east in an attempt to reel in one of the most talented safeties in the 2021 class.

Four-star prospect Kaine Williams is currently ranked the No. 4 safety in the country, No. 88 overall and No. 5 player in the state of Louisiana.

Residing firmly in the SEC recruiting footprint, Williams has offers from all the usual suspects when it comes to mining talent out of the southeast. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Mississippi State, Florida State Texas A & M and LSU have all thrown their hat in the ring.

Early on it appears LSU has taken the lead in the race to secure his services, which makes sense considering the team's current raised national profile following the Tigers' College Football Playoff title this past season. The Longhorns and Tigers have clashed in recruiting over defensive backs int he past with both schools claiming the mantra of "DBU".

Texas plays in Death Valley this season on the back half of the home-and-home series with LSU. The Tigers won the first meeting 45-38 this past season in Austin. Perhaps Texas will have a chance to impress Williams in that contest.

Defensive coordinator Chris Ash works with the safeties on Texas' re-worked staff so he would likely take a hands-on role in the recruitment of Williams.

