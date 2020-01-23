Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Cornerback

New Texas cornerbacks coach Jay Valai has only been on the job for a week, but he is already putting in work on the recruiting trail.

Valai and the rest of the Texas staff have extended an offer to 2022 cornerback Austin Jordan out of Denton Ryan High School.

The four-star prospect has been steadily building interest from a host of programs around the country with offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Duke, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Washington State, Baylor and Texas A & M with more almost certainly coming in the future.

Texas alum and two-time All-Big 12 tight end and fullback Alex De La Torre is on the Denton Ryan staff. He was quick to publically comment on Jordan's offer.

Texas is laying the groundwork for the 2022 class, but the Longhorns are still trying to finish out this year's recruiting haul as well, particularly at cornerback.

Valai and other defensive staffers are working hard to secure the services of Ennis Rakestraw. The Longhorns are putting on a full-court press to add Rakestraw to a thin 2020 class that currently includes just one player in Kitan Crawford.

At one time both Josh Eaton and Ethan Pouncey were committed to the team, but both decided to look elsewhere during the 2019 season when on-field struggles led to uncertainty in the program with the assistant coaching staff.

Should Rakestraw end up somewhere else (like Georgia or Alabama), Texas could always look to the transfer portal to help add to their cornerback depth.