Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Safety

While the Texas coaching staff is barred from hitting the road until April 15 due to an extended recruiting dead period, the Longhorns are still hard at work trying to add pieces to future classes.

One of those targets is 2022 safety Chace Biddle. The Garland, Texas product is the No. 5 safety, No. 17 player in the state of Texas and No. 102 player overall according to 247Sports.

Along with Texas he holds offers from SMU, Kansas and USC with the list almost certain to continue to rise over the next few weeks and months.

Watching his film: Biddle has been clocked at 10.7 in the 100-meter dash and you can see that speed on film. He's rangy, long and has good enough instincts to put his athleticism to good use. Against the run Biddle screams downhill and locks onto opposing ballcarriers. At only 170 pounds he already packs a mean punch when he tees off on someone, something that will only get better as he continues to develop physically.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are recruiting against a former staffer in Craig Naviar, who seems to have a good relationship with Biddle already. Texas is in early on Biddle as well though and should have plenty of time over the next 18 months to build a great relationship. Being an in-state kid, one would have to think that gives Texas a leg up as staying close to friends and family is often a major factor int these recruitments.

Though they are still loaded with young talent on the roster at the position, the Longhorns have a serious need arising at safety with no commits yet for either the 2021 or 2022 classes. This should be a top-priority target going forward.