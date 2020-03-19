LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Safety

Chris Dukes

While the Texas coaching staff is barred from hitting the road until April 15 due to an extended recruiting dead period, the Longhorns are still hard at work trying to add pieces to future classes. 

One of those targets is 2022 safety Chace Biddle. The Garland, Texas product is the No. 5 safety, No. 17 player in the state of Texas and No. 102 player overall according to 247Sports. 

Along with Texas he holds offers from SMU, Kansas and USC with the list almost certain to continue to rise over the next few weeks and months. 

Watching his film: Biddle has been clocked at 10.7 in the 100-meter dash and you can see that speed on film. He's rangy, long and has good enough instincts to put his athleticism to good use. Against the run Biddle screams downhill and locks onto opposing ballcarriers. At only 170 pounds he already packs a mean punch when he tees off on someone, something that will only get better as he continues to develop physically. 

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns are recruiting against a former staffer in Craig Naviar, who seems to have a good relationship with Biddle already. Texas is in early on Biddle as well though and should have plenty of time over the next 18 months to build a great relationship. Being an in-state kid, one would have to think that gives Texas a leg up as staying close to friends and family is often a major factor int these recruitments. 

Though they are still loaded with young talent on the roster at the position, the Longhorns have a serious need arising at safety with no commits yet for either the 2021 or 2022 classes. This should be a top-priority target going forward. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Draft Site Posts Update on Devin Duvernay's Draft Stock

Projections could see Duvernay falling to day three at the upcoming NFL Draft

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns: The History of Smokey the Cannon

The first entry in our multi-part series on Texas Longhorn traditions focuses on Smokey the Cannon

Chris Dukes

by

Rodeorosary

Texas Football: Watch: Relive Sam Ehlinger's Reverse Touchdown Pass Against Oklahoma State

The Longhorns offense was clicking on all cylinders against the Cowboys this year

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Top 5 Potential Landing Spots for Devin Duvernay

The former Longhorn is going to add a lot to a lucky NFL franchise, but which franchise would benefit him the most?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Hassan Ridgeway Signs New Deal With Eagles

The former Texas standout was traded to Philadelphia last year

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Former Longhorn Kevin Durant Tests Positive for COVID-19

The legendary Texas basketball player is reportedly feeling fine

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Five-Star Running Back Names Longhorns in Top Schools List

TreVeyon Henderson has the Longhorns among his nine top schools

Chris Dukes

Top Longhorns of All-Time in the NBA No. 5 - Tristan Thompson

Thompson has put together a successful career since leaving the Longhorns

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Recruiting Wish List for Running Backs in 2021

Texas is hoping to add even more firepower to its already-deep backfield

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Cancelled Season Leaves Shaka Smart's Future Up in the Air

Texas will have to make a decision on their basketball program's future over the next few weeks

Tomer Barazani

by

UT2020