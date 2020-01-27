Texas Football: Longhorns Offer First 2023 Prospect

Texas is currently trying to put the final touches on its 2020 recruiting class ahead of national signing day, but the Longhorns are also looking to the future.

The Texas staff extended a scholarship offer to 2023 running back Ruben Owens, the first offer for the 2023 class for the Longhorns.

Owens is going to be a highly-coveted commodity on the recruiting trail. He already has offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Oklahoma and Texas A & M among others.

Just a freshman, Owens is teeming with potential and could get even better as he continues to mature.

The 5-foot-10 back from El Campo has already visited the Forty Acres unofficially along with a couple of trips to Texas A & M. He'll be a major attraction on the camp circuit this summer.

Texas kept running backs coach Stan Drayton on the staff after major turnover in the offseason that included offensive coordinator (Mike Yurcich for Tim Beck) and wide receivers coach (Andre Coleman for Drew Mehringer).

Drayton is coming off what might be his biggest recruiting get at Texas in highly-touted running back Bijan Robinson. He is trying to keep that recruiting momentum going in the younger classes.

Considering Owens' age, potential and the massive interest surrounding him, the road to a commitment could be a long one for whoever ends up landing him, but the Longhorns have at least thrown their hat in the ring.

What do you think?

Are the Longhorns making the right move by offering someone so young? What are their chances of landing Owens on the Forty Acres?