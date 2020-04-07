LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorns Offer First 2023 Quarterback

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended an offer to 2023 pro-style quarterback Tad Hudson. 

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound pro-style quarterback from Cornelius, North Carolina holds offers from Kentucky, NC State and North Carolina among others. 

Watching his film: It's important to remember that all we have is film from Hudson's true freshman season at this point and his high school career is still in its infancy. That being said, you can't help but notice Hudson's quick reads, quick release and obvious arm strength. Hudson is throwing to spots, anticipating and trusting his receiver to run their routes, that's something you don't always see in young quarterbacks. It's also easy to see his size and strength, even playing against players three years older than him in some cases. Hudson is certainly going to look like a prototypical pro-style quarterback, especially with a couple more years to develop physically. Quarterbacks are hands down the hardest position group to evaluate based purely on film, but there's a lot of reason to be excited about where Hudson is headed in the coming years. 

Where Texas stands: Texas is the first school outside of Hudson's geographical area to extend a scholarship offer, but it's way too early to know exactly where the Longhorns stand. We don't even have a recruiting ranking in for the 2023 class yet. But if you want to know how important he could be to Texas going forward remember the Longhorns have only sent out three other offers in the 2023 class: receivers Jaden Greathouse and Brandon Inniss and running back Ruben Owens. Mike Yurcich has a proven track record when it comes to evaluating talent and if he's this high on Hudson, Texas fans should be too. 

