Texas Football: Longhorns Offer One of the Fastest Players in the Lone Star State

Chris Dukes

Texas has extended a scholarship offer to four-star athlete Brenan Thompson. 

The Spearman, Texas prospect is currently ranked the No. 26 athlete, No. 28 player in the state of Texas and No. 239 overall in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. 

Thompson holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska, Texas Tech, TCU and others. 

Watching his film: At 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, Thompson could still develop to play several different positions but looks most like a slot receiver at this time. Thompson has been on several programs' radar for a while, but over the last month, his offer list has exploded. One of the main reasons? His blazing track times. Thompson has clocked a 10.32 in the 100-meter dash and a 21.51 200-meter dash time. And while some track guys never figure out how to translate straight-line speed onto the field, Thompson's quick bust and lateral movement give him opportunities to showcase it on a regular basis. In high school, he plays a little bit of everything from quarterback to running back and receiver, but he'll most likely be used as a slot guy at the next level. He could also be a factor right away in the return game. 

Where Texas stands: Thompson's popularity is exploding right now. While writing this story he received an offer from Oklahoma State. We're just at the beginning of Thompson's story and he'll get several more offers before he starts to trim down his list of suitors. 

