Texas Football: Longhorns Pass Florida in 2020 Class Rankings

Chris Dukes

The Texas Longhorns got a late boost in their 2020 recruiting rankings according to 247Sports thanks to the addition of Jahdae Barron. 

The Longhorns moved from No. 9 in the final team rankings to No. 8, jumping past the Florida Gators. 

The Longhorns' 2020 class includes 15 four-star recruits, one five-star recruit and four three-star prospects. Nineteen of the 20 players in the class came from the state of Texas including Barron. 

Texas' class still ranks first in the Big 12, ahead of rival Oklahoma (No. 11 overall), TCU (No. 28 overall) and West Virginia (No. 37 overall). The Longhorns were the only team from the conference to finish in the top 10. 

The Longhorns' average rating also moves from 90.40 up to 91.77. That's a better average than two teams ahead of Texas in the overall standings in that category including No. 7 Auburn (90.89), No. 6 Texas A&M (91.13).

Barron was a rare late addition to the class, committing nearly three months after National Signing Day. He originally signed with Baylor during the early signing period, but decided to reopen his commitment after Bears' head coach Matt Rhule left Waco to coach the Carolina Panthers. 

Without taking any in-person visits Barron decided to commit to the Longhorns. 

