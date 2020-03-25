LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Rank as Richest College Program in the Country

Chris Dukes

Once again, no college football program in the country made more money than the Texas Longhorns in 2018. 

Texas has been perched upon the top spot for a number of years now and a recent study by Penn Live revealed the Longhorns are still sitting pretty when it comes to revenue.

Texas finished ahead of Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Auburn and Oklahoma in the top eight. 

From Penn Live:

"And so, we come to the most amazing money machine in college athletics. Texas football has been a virtual bystander on the national scene for over a decade. But that doesn’t affect sales. Nobody has more fans and TV eyes than Texas. The ESPN-managed Longhorn Network has recently kicked in about $15M annually, and it’s all gravy beyond the Big 12 contract. Tom Herman’s 2nd season was pretty good by recent standards – 10-4 with an early upset of Oklahoma in Dallas, then a big one over Georgia in New Orleans. But the 2018-19 profit was a benchmark for any college program – $112.9M, busting UT’s record set in the prior fiscal year. Winning isn’t everything."

Our take

First off, jab noted from Penn Live. 

The Longhorns are the Joneses when it comes to college football moneymakers and the program has shown its willingness to re-invest that mountain of cash into the stadium and on-field product. However, with high revenues come high expectations and Texas' 8-5 mark in 2019 was far from the standard the massive fanbase expects. When you look at numbers like this you begin to understand exactly why the pressure is on for Tom Herman and his new staff to deliver with a big-time season in 2020. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 1 - Kevin Durant

Durant has become one of the most recognized athletes in the world

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Bored at Home? Watch New Texas OC Mike Yurcich Draw up Some of His Favorite Plays

New Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has taken to social media to draw up some of his favorite plays for fans

Chris Dukes

Should Texas Softball Claim a National Title for 2020?

The Longhorns finished the year No. 1 in the Softball America Poll, should they be considered this year's national champions?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Will Family Legacy Sway Five-Star OL to Texas?

Will Tommy Brockermeyer continue his family's strong tradition on the Forty Acres?

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Opening a Sneaker Store

The Houston Rockets forward is starting a business

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: 2021 West Coast DB High on Longhorns

Texas recently made the list of top schools for Mater Dei cornerback Jaylin Davies

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top Schools List for Coveted 2021 Receiver

Malcolm Johnson Jr. is among the fastest players in the country and he included Texas on his list of 12 top schools

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top School List for Elite 2021 Cornerback

Katy's Hunter Washington includes Texas in his list of top programs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Speedy Metroplex Receiver

Evan Stewart is a two-sport athlete with a ton of upside

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 2- LaMarcus Aldridge

The former Longhorn made the most of his one year on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Chris Dukes