Texas Football: Longhorns Rank in FPI Top 10

With a bevy of returning starters and the NCAA's active leader in passing yards back in Sam Ehlinger, ESPN's Football Power Index sees Texas as one of the country's strongest returning teams.

The FPI is called a "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

Texas comes in at No. 7 in the rankings.

Texas has high hopes going into the season despite a disappointing 8-5 finish in 2019. The program is bringing seven new assistants including a new defensive coordinator in Chris Ash and offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich.

The Longhorns were extremely young on defense a year ago and welcome back nine starters on that side of the ball. According to an ESPN chart, the Longhorns bring back 82 percent of their defensive production from last year.

On offense Ehlinger headlines a talented backfield that will be counted on to lead the Longhorns on that side of the ball. Leading rushers Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson both return as well as three offensive linemen.

The main question marks that must be answered come at receiver, where Texas must replace its top two pass catchers in Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay, but a wealth of young talent including Jake Smith, Brennan Eagles, Marcus Washington and Jordan Whittington should help fill that void.

Other teams in the FPI top 10 include Clemson, Ohio Srate, rival Oklahoma, Alabama, Penn State, Wisconsin, Texas A & M, Notre Dame and Georgia.