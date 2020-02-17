LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Rank in FPI Top 10

Chris Dukes

With a bevy of returning starters and the NCAA's active leader in passing yards back in Sam Ehlinger, ESPN's Football Power Index sees Texas as one of the country's strongest returning teams. 

The FPI is called a  "measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 10,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily."

Texas comes in at No. 7 in the rankings. 

Texas has high hopes going into the season despite a disappointing 8-5 finish in 2019.  The program is bringing seven new assistants including a new defensive coordinator in Chris Ash and offensive coordinator in Mike Yurcich. 

The Longhorns were extremely young on defense a year ago and welcome back nine starters on that side of the ball. According to an ESPN chart, the Longhorns bring back 82 percent of their defensive production from last year. 

On offense Ehlinger headlines a talented backfield that will be counted on to lead the Longhorns on that side of the ball. Leading rushers Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson both return as well as three offensive linemen. 

The main question marks that must be answered come at receiver, where Texas must replace its top two pass catchers in Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay, but a wealth of young talent including Jake Smith, Brennan Eagles, Marcus Washington and Jordan Whittington should help fill that void. 

Other teams in the FPI top 10 include Clemson, Ohio Srate, rival Oklahoma, Alabama, Penn State, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Georgia. 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Projecting the Sprint Football Depth Chart - Safeties

We start our look at the Texas 2020 spring football depth chart with a look at the defensive backs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Projecting the Sprint Football Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

We continue our 2020 spring football roster preview with a look a the cornerbacks

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Former UT Assistant Taking Job at Houston

Corby Meekins is expected to join the Cougars staff after coaching receivers and tight ends on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball completes sweep of Rice with 5-4 win

The Longhorns scored runs early and held on to complete the sweep of the Owls.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Baseball Blanks Rice 4-0

Ty Madden, Pete Hansen and Andre Duplantier II combined for the shutout.

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns' Lack of Energy Was Apparent in Road Loss

Texas didn't look like it wanted to be there in a blowout defeat in Ames

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Face Plant in Ames

Texas stumbled out of the gate and never recovered in a road defeat

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Beat Rice 7-4 on Opening Day

Texas shows off power with three homers

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Can Longhorns Snap 3-Game Skid Against Iowa State?

A win in Ames could help set Texas on the right course for a stretch run

Chris Dukes

by

Ct33

Texas Football: Looking Into Jordan Whittington's Position Change

Texas should benefit from Whittington playing his natural position

Tomer Barazani