Texas Football: Longhorns Receiver Collin Johnson Selected in Fifth Round

Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson was selected in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars used the No. 165 overall pick to take Johnson, who is the 10th UT wideout to be drafted since 1994 and the second in the 2020 draft after Devin Duvernay went in the third round to the Baltimore Ravens.

“With Collin, you’re getting a guy that’s obviously a Longhorn Legacy, a captain and a guy that’s got tremendous length,” Texas head coach Tom Herman said. “He really worked hard in his time here at Texas to add strength and speed to that length, and did a phenomenal job. He can high-point the football as well as anyone I’ve been around and has got great body control and ball skills. He’s a really improved route-runner for a guy who is 6-foot-6. He can get in and out of his cuts, and is a ferocious blocker, too. He swallows people up with his size and length.”

Johnson finished his career with 188 receptions, ranking No. 6 in school history. He was limited to only seven appearances in his senior season as he battled a pulled hamstring for most of the season. He still managed to finish his senior year with 38 catches for 559 yards and three scores including a pair of 100-yard performances.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick

This is a good compliment to (Jaguars’) second-round pick Laviska Shenault out of Colorado, (Johnson is) a much different type of player – a long, angular player, 6-5, 222 pounds, who is just an absolute high riser on the outside. He will go and take the ball off the top of the backboard, let alone the top of the rim. He’s a jump ball expert, you see it over and over again in the 50-50 catch situations. I was down in San Antonio and watched Texas play against Utah in the Alamo Bowl, and on the first play of the game they threw him a jump ball in the middle of the field, and he went up and got it. And he’s got deceptive speed. He may not time in the 4.4s or 4.3s, but he plays plenty fast, has tremendous body control, and again, this is a nice complimentary piece to Laviska Shenault to add to the group down there in Jacksonville. (Quarterback) Gardner Minshew should be sitting there thinking, “I’ve got some pretty good guys to throw the football to here. Let me see if I can raise my game.” No question about that.