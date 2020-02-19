Texas Football: Longhorns Set Spring Practice Schedule

Texas released its 2020 spring football practice schedule on Tuesday afternoon, confirming 14 practices leading up to the Orange-White Game on April 25.

The Longhorns will practice March 24, 26, 28, 31 and April 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23 and 24 this spring.

The Orange-White Game has become a big event not only for football-starved fans, but also as a valuable recruiting tool as early signing day has shortened the recruiting calendar for teams across the country.

Many in the national and local media are calling this a make or break offseason for head coach Tom Herman and the Texas program, which didn't meet high expectations last year, finishing with an 8-5 record.

There is reason for optimism on the Forty Acres entering the season based on a dominating 38-10 victory over Utah in the Alamo Bowl that propelled Texas back into the AP top 25 to finish the season, another top 10 recruiting class that included five-stars Bijan Robinson (running back) and Alfred Collins (defensive tackle) and a host of new coaches after Texas replaced seven assistants from last year's staff.

The new group of coaches includes offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich from Ohio State, defensive coordinator Chris Ash from Rutgers, cornerbacks coach Jay Valai from Rutgers, defensive tackles coach Mark Hagen from Indiana, linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler from South Carolina, receivers coach Andre Coleman from Kansas State and tight ends and special teams coach Jay Boulware from Oklahoma.

The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.