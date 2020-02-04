Texas football: Longhorns Signing Day Preview Part I (Watch Highlights)

National signing day in February used to be the biggest recruiting day for recruiting news of the year, but after just two seasons with the new early signing day rule, there's little doubt that college football is quickly changing.

It is estimated that 77 percent of all FBS football players signed their letter of intent back in December, making the first Wednesday in February a big of an afterthought nowadays.

However, with a large percentage of its class put away, the Longhorns were able to hit the recruiting trail hard down the stretch and have a chance to pull in some major impact pieces when the other 23 percent of players sign on the dotted line.

Let's have a look at the players the Longhorns are still actively recruiting and the odds Texas has at landing each of them.

Alfred Collins, Bastrop Cedar Creek

This is probably the biggest piece left on the board for Texas. Collins was always a coveted recruit, but this past season he was able to add a bit of a mean streak to his impressive physicality.

He has risen up to the No. 2 strong side defensive end in the 2020 class according to 247 Sports and has a chance to be Texas' first five-star defensive lineman recruit since Malcom Brown signed with the Longhorns back in 2012.

Texas has been the clubhouse leader for Collins - whose mom played basketball for the university - since the Longhorns first offered him, however, Oklahoma is putting on a full-court press to try and sway him away at the last minute. You can never completely count out Alabama either as Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide can boast the kind of NFL draft results that make a difference in the recruiting game.

Odds Texas signs him: 85 percent

