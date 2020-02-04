LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part II (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

National signing day in February used to be the biggest recruiting day for recruiting news of the year, but after just two seasons with the new early signing day rule, there's little doubt that college football is quickly changing.

It is estimated that 77 percent of all FBS football players signed their letter of intent back in December, making the first Wednesday in February a big of an afterthought nowadays.

However, with a large percentage of its class put away, the Longhorns were able to hit the recruiting trail hard down the stretch and have a chance to pull in some major impact pieces when the other 23 percent of players sign on the dotted line.

Let's have a look at the players the Longhorns are still actively recruiting and the odds Texas has at landing each of them.

Princely Umanmielen, Manor

The No 9 strong-side defensive end in the 2019 class, the 6-foot-4, the 249-pound four-star prospect has the kind of frame that could pack on some serious muscle and make him even more of a force at the next level.

Umanmielen is a unique case for Texas. He was a surprise commitment to the Longhorns at one point, but backed out of his initial verbal pledge and re-opened his recruitment.

It seemed like Baylor was the next landing spot for the Manor, Texas star, but the Bears' coaching change opened the door for other schools to jump back into the game late.

Umanmielen is pretty clearly still shopping around, officially visiting Florida and Auburn in the past two weeks. With the strangeness that has already come with his recruitment and the number of schools seriously in play at this point, one would question whether Umanmielen himself knows where he is going yet, much less anyone else following his story.

Odds Texas signs him: 30 percent 

Part I - Alfred Collins

Part III - Ennis Rakestraw

Part IV - Savion Williams 

