Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part IV (Watch Highlights)

National signing day in February used to be the biggest recruiting day for recruiting news of the year, but after just two seasons with the new early signing day rule, there's little doubt that college football is quickly changing.

It is estimated that 77 percent of all FBS football players signed their letter of intent back in December, making the first Wednesday in February a big of an afterthought nowadays.

However, with a large percentage of its class put away, the Longhorns were able to hit the recruiting trail hard down the stretch and have a chance to pull in some major impact pieces when the other 23 percent of players sign on the dotted line.

Let's have a look at the players the Longhorns are still actively recruiting and the odds Texas has at landing each of them.

Savion Williams, Marshall

The Last Texas signing day target is probably the least likely to end up with the class.

With new receivers coach Andre Coleman officially on board, the Longhorns made a late effort to sign Williams and add one more piece to add one more pass catcher to its 2020 class.

At 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Williams is built exactly like the type of guys who have found success in the Texas offense in the past.

Texas wasn't able to close ground with Williams the way they did with Rakestraw and the Marshall, Texas standout won't end up visiting the Forty Acres prior to making his final decision.

Right now it appears TCU has taken the lead in Williams' recruiting with SMU and Arkansas both trying making late pitches to secure his services.

Anything is possible, especially with a name brand like Texas, but it doesn't seem all that likely that the Longhorns are going to end up with this three-star receiver on Wednesday.

Chances he ends up at Texas: 10 percent

