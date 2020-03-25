LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: New Texas Linebackers Coach Excited to Work With DeMarvion Overshown

Chris Dukes

It's been hard to assign an official position to Texas' DeMarvion Overshown during his first two years on the Forty Acres. The Arp, Texas native has played a hybrid linebacker-defensive back position the Longhorns called "joker" in Todd Orlando's scheme and shuffled through several other spots in the defensive backfield. 

While his versatility has certainly been beneficial to the Longhorns, the former No. 2 safety in the 2018 class according to 247Sports wanted a permanent position to concentrate on going into 2020.

"he approached myself and coach ash and he said, 'I just want to see the field,'" Texas head coach Tom Herman said. "I just want to play."

Herman, Ash and Overshown all agreed that a move to linebacker would be in the best interest of not only the team but the best thing for the true sophomore's future. 

"I did let him know that when (NFL) scouts come around and they talk about him, that's probably where his position in that league is going to be," Herman said. "From all of the people in that league that I've talked, talked to about him and so he's excited to get to work and be on the field."

 For new Texas linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler Overshown's move is an extra gift. The new Texas assistant was looking at a thin linebacking corps with an injury to Ayodele Adeoye. Instead, he inherits a player with a ton of experience who was already one of the surest tacklers on the team. 

"He's a guy that can really run,"  Hutzler said. "He's physical. He has played multiple positions kind of played all over, you know, a year ago. Just watching his point of attack stuff, he's got a lot of tools. I'm excited to work with him." 

It remains to be seen if Hutzler and Overshown will get to work together this spring with the practice schedule still up in the air, but when the Longhorns do return to the field, expect the will-be junior to hit the ground running. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 1 - Kevin Durant

Durant has become one of the most recognized athletes in the world

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Austin-Area Receiver (Watch Highlights)

The Longhorns have extended an offer to Westlake's Jaden Greathouse

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Rank as Richest College Program in the Country

Texas finished ahead of Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State on the list

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Bored at Home? Watch New Texas OC Mike Yurcich Draw up Some of His Favorite Plays

New Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has taken to social media to draw up some of his favorite plays for fans

Chris Dukes

Should Texas Softball Claim a National Title for 2020?

The Longhorns finished the year No. 1 in the Softball America Poll, should they be considered this year's national champions?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Will Family Legacy Sway Five-Star OL to Texas?

Will Tommy Brockermeyer continue his family's strong tradition on the Forty Acres?

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Former Longhorn P.J. Tucker Opening a Sneaker Store

The Houston Rockets forward is starting a business

Tomer Barazani

Greatest Longhorns of All Time in the NBA No. 2- LaMarcus Aldridge

The former Longhorn made the most of his one year on the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: 2021 West Coast DB High on Longhorns

Texas recently made the list of top schools for Mater Dei cornerback Jaylin Davies

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Top Schools List for Coveted 2021 Receiver

Malcolm Johnson Jr. is among the fastest players in the country and he included Texas on his list of 12 top schools

Chris Dukes