Texas Football: New Texas Linebackers Coach Excited to Work With DeMarvion Overshown

It's been hard to assign an official position to Texas' DeMarvion Overshown during his first two years on the Forty Acres. The Arp, Texas native has played a hybrid linebacker-defensive back position the Longhorns called "joker" in Todd Orlando's scheme and shuffled through several other spots in the defensive backfield.

While his versatility has certainly been beneficial to the Longhorns, the former No. 2 safety in the 2018 class according to 247Sports wanted a permanent position to concentrate on going into 2020.

"he approached myself and coach ash and he said, 'I just want to see the field,'" Texas head coach Tom Herman said. "I just want to play."

Herman, Ash and Overshown all agreed that a move to linebacker would be in the best interest of not only the team but the best thing for the true sophomore's future.

"I did let him know that when (NFL) scouts come around and they talk about him, that's probably where his position in that league is going to be," Herman said. "From all of the people in that league that I've talked, talked to about him and so he's excited to get to work and be on the field."

For new Texas linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler Overshown's move is an extra gift. The new Texas assistant was looking at a thin linebacking corps with an injury to Ayodele Adeoye. Instead, he inherits a player with a ton of experience who was already one of the surest tacklers on the team.

"He's a guy that can really run," Hutzler said. "He's physical. He has played multiple positions kind of played all over, you know, a year ago. Just watching his point of attack stuff, he's got a lot of tools. I'm excited to work with him."

It remains to be seen if Hutzler and Overshown will get to work together this spring with the practice schedule still up in the air, but when the Longhorns do return to the field, expect the will-be junior to hit the ground running.