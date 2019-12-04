Texas Football: Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

Texas football's offensive lineman depth took a hit this week with junior offensive tackle J.P. Urquidez entering his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Copperas Cove, Texas product was listed as the No. 4 right tackle on the team's last depth chart behind Denzel Okafor, Derek Kerstetter and Christian Jones. The 6-foot-7, 300-pounder has played in 11 games through his Longhorn career, with a majority of his snaps coming on special teams.

Urquidez will graduate from the University of Texas and enter the portal as a graduate transfer. he went through senior day ceremonies prior to Texas' 49-24 win over Texas Tech, which makes it seem as though he is leaving with head coach Tom Herman's blessing. His decision will free up a scholarship as the Longhorns try to close out their 2020 signing class.

He made the announcement via social media.

Urquidez will prepare and play in the Longhorns' bowl game then likely begin exploring options outside the university.

As a graduate transfer, he will be immediately eligible to start somewhere else.

The NCAA transfer portal is open for all players and entrance does not require the consent of the coaching staff. Once a player enters the portal, he may explore offers from other schools, but runs the risk of losing his scholarship in the process.

Last year backup quarterback Casey Thompson entered his name in the portal but later withdrew it. That doesn't seem to be the case for Urquidez considering all signs point to everyone knowing well ahead of this announcement that it was coming.

Texas (7-5) will find out its bowl fate this Sunday.