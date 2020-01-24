Texas Football: One Main Reason Texas Isn't Rushing to Hire Final Assistant Coach

With most of the NFL and college football coaches now available to be hire, it's no surprise that Texas has moved quickly to fill out its staff in the past couple of weeks.

Since the beginning of the year the Longhorns have hired six new coaches including offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, cornerbacks coach Jay Valai, receivers coach Andre Coleman, tight ends/special teams coach Jay Boulware, and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler.

Texas appears to be set on keeping Oscar Giles on as a defensive line coach, but will almost certainly bring in another assistant and split up the coaching duties on the defensive front.

With two of the top targets left for the Longhorns being highly-touted defensive linemen Alfred Collins and Princely Umanmielen, one might think having a full defensive line coaching staff in place would be a major selling point in what is certainly a seller's market for defensive line talent in 2020.

So why hasn't Texas made that move yet?

The answer is simple. The Longhorns are more than happy to have director of recruiting Brian Carrington out on the road to help shore up the 2020 class and make headway for 2021 and 2022 groups as well.

A young, up-and-coming assistant on the Texas staff, Carrington first worked for Herman in Houston where he helped shape the "H-Town Takeover" recruiting campaign that brought in top-flight talent like Ed Oliver. He quickly turned heads in the Lone Star State and was hired by Charlie Strong at Texas in 2016.

It was only one year before Herman and Carrington were reunited on the Forty Acres. When the new Texas head coach was looking at who to keep on, he was an easy "yes" on the new staff.

Herman is on record calling Carrington "the best in the country" at what he does and hopes he will stick around the program for "a long, long time".

Carrington was activated and sent on the road in December to help keep the 2020 class together after a rash of coaching changes. It's a role he played two years ago when the Longhorns decided to make a change at offensive line coach and bring in Herb Hand.

He's been instrumental in making sure every one of committed players in the nation's No. 10 (according to 247 Sports) class on the day the coaching changes were announced would end up signing on the dotted line during the early signing period.

Brian Carrington is got great relationships with all of these kids," Herman said during the signing day press conference.

A quick look at Carrington's Twitter activity shows just how busy he has been in just the past few weeks, putting miles on his car and visiting high schools all over the state to put in time with recruits.

Eventually, the Longhorns will bring in the last piece to their assistant coaching staff puzzle and Carrington will return to his office on the Forty Acres, but it is certainly nice for Texas fans to know they have an ace in the hole to hit the road whenever the chips are down.