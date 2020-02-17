Texas Football: Projecting the Sprint Football Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

With signing day over, a few injury updates and some position changes announced last week, now is a good time to take inventory on the Texas football roster and see who fits in where.

In the first part of our series, we have a look a the safeties.

Corner - 1) Jalen Green 2) Kobe Boyce 3) Marques Caldwell

Green looks to be the incumbent, but as you will see at the other corner spot, there's a lot of room for guys to move up and down the depth chart going into spring ball. Last year it looked like Green was the guy Texas felt the most confident about going into the season and he played well enough to show that trust was well-earned. However, Boyce was able to show he can be used in certain situations as well. Caldwell redshirted last year but was a highly-regarded recruit coming out of high school. He has the potential to make some noise as well.

Corner - 1) D'Shawn Jamison 2) Josh Thompson 3) Kenyatta Watson II

Though he started off the season on the bench, there's a good argument to be made that Jamison became the team's best overall cornerback through last season. He made some incredibly competitive plays and showed off his elite catch-up speed. Ash's scheme is built to allow superior athletes to show off athleticism so Jamison should continue to flourish and mature in his second year as a starter.

Again, everyone other than Jamison is in flux here and these two positions could be interchangeable as well.