LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Projecting the Sprint Football Depth Chart - Cornerbacks

Chris Dukes

With signing day over, a few injury updates and some position changes announced last week, now is a good time to take inventory on the Texas football roster and see who fits in where.

In the first part of our series, we have a look a the safeties.

Corner - 1) Jalen Green 2) Kobe Boyce 3) Marques Caldwell

Green looks to be the incumbent, but as you will see at the other corner spot, there's a lot of room for guys to move up and down the depth chart going into spring ball. Last year it looked like Green was the guy Texas felt the most confident about going into the season and he played well enough to show that trust was well-earned. However, Boyce was able to show he can be used in certain situations as well. Caldwell redshirted last year but was a highly-regarded recruit coming out of high school. He has the potential to make some noise as well.

Corner - 1) D'Shawn Jamison 2) Josh Thompson 3) Kenyatta Watson II

Though he started off the season on the bench, there's a good argument to be made that Jamison became the team's best overall cornerback through last season. He made some incredibly competitive plays and showed off his elite catch-up speed. Ash's scheme is built to allow superior athletes to show off athleticism so Jamison should continue to flourish and mature in his second year as a starter.

Again, everyone other than Jamison is in flux here and these two positions could be interchangeable as well. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Projecting the Sprint Football Depth Chart - Safeties

We start our look at the Texas 2020 spring football depth chart with a look at the defensive backs

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Former UT Assistant Taking Job at Houston

Corby Meekins is expected to join the Cougars staff after coaching receivers and tight ends on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball completes sweep of Rice with 5-4 win

The Longhorns scored runs early and held on to complete the sweep of the Owls.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Baseball Blanks Rice 4-0

Ty Madden, Pete Hansen and Andre Duplantier II combined for the shutout.

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns' Lack of Energy Was Apparent in Road Loss

Texas didn't look like it wanted to be there in a blowout defeat in Ames

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Face Plant in Ames

Texas stumbled out of the gate and never recovered in a road defeat

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Beat Rice 7-4 on Opening Day

Texas shows off power with three homers

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Can Longhorns Snap 3-Game Skid Against Iowa State?

A win in Ames could help set Texas on the right course for a stretch run

Chris Dukes

by

Ct33

Texas Football: Looking Into Jordan Whittington's Position Change

Texas should benefit from Whittington playing his natural position

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Report: Longhorns to Add Offensive Analyst

A report has former Texas State head coach Everett Withers joining the Texas staff as an analyst

Chris Dukes