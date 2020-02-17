LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Report: Former UT Assistant Taking Job at Houston

Chris Dukes

Former Texas assistant Corby Meekins is headed to Houston, per a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com. 

Meekins was demoted from his on-field role two days after the season came to a close. He coached both tight ends and receivers during his tenure on the Forty Acres and was one of Herman's first hires at the University of Houston. 

“I’m truly grateful for everything Todd (Orlando), Drew (Mehringer) and Corby have done, not only for us here at Texas, but in building the program at Houston, as well,” Herman said in a press release detailing the massive staff overhaul in December. “These were very difficult decisions and certainly not an indictment of them as coaches, I just believe we need a fresh set of eyes and infusion of new ideas and energy to help us grow across the board.”

The Longhorns hired Andre Johnson to take over Meekins' wide receivers coach role.  

The Houston area is nothing new to Meekins, who rose from the area high school ranks. He coached at Westfield High School where he helped develop Ed Oliver. Oliver was Tom Herman's biggest recruiting signing during his time at Houston. 

Meekins was the He was Touchdown Club of Houston Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2015. He worked on the Board of Directors of the Texas High School Coaches Association from 2009-2012, was Greater Houston FootballCoaches Association's president in 2009 and served on both their Board of Directors and Executive Board of Directors.

His teams made the playoffs 10 of his 11 years at Westfield. 

He replaces Justin Johnson on Dana Holgerson's Houston staff. The Cougars struggled through much of 2019, but are expecting a strong uptick in 2020 with a host of returning players who redshirted last year. 

What do you think?

Is Houston a good landing spot for Meekins? And what do you think about the job he did coaching both tight ends and receivers during his time at Texas?

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Baseball completes sweep of Rice with 5-4 win

The Longhorns scored runs early and held on to complete the sweep of the Owls.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Baseball Blanks Rice 4-0

Ty Madden, Pete Hansen and Andre Duplantier II combined for the shutout.

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns' Lack of Energy Was Apparent in Road Loss

Texas didn't look like it wanted to be there in a blowout defeat in Ames

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Face Plant in Ames

Texas stumbled out of the gate and never recovered in a road defeat

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Longhorns Beat Rice 7-4 on Opening Day

Texas shows off power with three homers

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Can Longhorns Snap 3-Game Skid Against Iowa State?

A win in Ames could help set Texas on the right course for a stretch run

Chris Dukes

by

Ct33

Texas Football: Looking Into Jordan Whittington's Position Change

Texas should benefit from Whittington playing his natural position

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Report: Longhorns to Add Offensive Analyst

A report has former Texas State head coach Everett Withers joining the Texas staff as an analyst

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Malcolm Roach Doesn't Believe He was Properly Utilized at UT

Malcolm Roach doesn't think the Longhorns properly utilized their defensive line talent during his time on the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: UT AD Offers Vote of Confidence for Tom Herman in Recent Podcast

Chris Del Conte was candid in his support for his head coach

Chris Dukes