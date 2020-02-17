Texas Football: Report: Former UT Assistant Taking Job at Houston

Former Texas assistant Corby Meekins is headed to Houston, per a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com.

Meekins was demoted from his on-field role two days after the season came to a close. He coached both tight ends and receivers during his tenure on the Forty Acres and was one of Herman's first hires at the University of Houston.

“I’m truly grateful for everything Todd (Orlando), Drew (Mehringer) and Corby have done, not only for us here at Texas, but in building the program at Houston, as well,” Herman said in a press release detailing the massive staff overhaul in December. “These were very difficult decisions and certainly not an indictment of them as coaches, I just believe we need a fresh set of eyes and infusion of new ideas and energy to help us grow across the board.”

The Longhorns hired Andre Johnson to take over Meekins' wide receivers coach role.

The Houston area is nothing new to Meekins, who rose from the area high school ranks. He coached at Westfield High School where he helped develop Ed Oliver. Oliver was Tom Herman's biggest recruiting signing during his time at Houston.

Meekins was the He was Touchdown Club of Houston Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2015. He worked on the Board of Directors of the Texas High School Coaches Association from 2009-2012, was Greater Houston FootballCoaches Association's president in 2009 and served on both their Board of Directors and Executive Board of Directors.

His teams made the playoffs 10 of his 11 years at Westfield.

He replaces Justin Johnson on Dana Holgerson's Houston staff. The Cougars struggled through much of 2019, but are expecting a strong uptick in 2020 with a host of returning players who redshirted last year.

