Texas Football: Sam Ehlinger Earns National Recognition for Texas Tech Performance

AUSTIN, Texas – The Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, named Texas QB Sam Ehlinger one of its eight “Stars of the Week” on Monday. It is the fourth time Ehlinger has earned the honor since the start of the 2018 season, and the second time this year.

Ehlinger, an Austin, Texas native, completed 19-of-27 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech last Friday. He also rushed for 83 yards on 10 carries and scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the season. Ehlinger’s 431 yards of total offense were the second-best total of any Power Five quarterback last weekend, trailing only Virginia’s Bryce Perkins (475 yards). Ehlinger and Perkins were the only two Power Five quarterbacks to throw for at least 300 yards and rush for at least 50 yards in the final week of the regular season.

The junior quarterback’s performance against Texas Tech marked his eighth game this season with at least three total touchdowns, and brought his tally to 35 touchdowns for the season – the fourth-best mark in school history. Ehlinger also tied Colt McCoy’s (2008) school record with his twelfth 200-yard passing game this season. He is the only quarterback in school history to throw for at least 200 yards in 12 consecutive games.

Overall, Ehlinger has amassed 4,052 yards of total offense this season, making him just the third Longhorn to cross the 4,000-yard mark. Longhorn Legends Vince Young (4,086 in 2005) and Colt McCoy (4,420 in 2008) are the only other two to achieve that feat. Ehlinger has also thrown 29 touchdown passes this season, tied with McCoy’s 2006 campaign for the second-most in school history.

