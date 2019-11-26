Longhorn
Texas Football: Several Players Held Out of Practice With Injuries

Chris Dukes

Texas held several players out of Monday's practice this week ahead of the Longhorns regular-season finale against Texas Tech. 

Sam Cosmi, Jalen Green, Keaontay Ingram and DeMarvion Overshown are all dealing with ankle sprains at this point. 

All four guys are limited in practice, but Herman has hopes each player could progress to a point where they could play this Friday. 

Devin Duvernay was also limited in practice because of a knee contusion, but the staff seems hopeful he'll play. 

Other players' prognosis doesn't look quite as good. Anthony Cook and Cade Brewer are both out until at least the bowl game at this point. Collin Johnson is also doubtful to play against Texas Tech.

Jordan Whittington is still experiencing pain from his sports hernia surgery and underwent further evaluation this past week. 

"There are no abnormalities as far as anything unrelated to the pubalgia," Herman said. "We have sent those pictures off to the doctor in Philadelphia and waiting for him to evaluate him. The last time we did it, obviously, he said that everything looked great and cleared him to play. But J-Witt has been in a lot of pain so we've got to figure out what's going on with him."

Texas will finish up its regular season on Black Friday against Texas Tech. The Longhorns are 6-5 on the year and trying to finish the regular season above .500 and stem the tide after dropping back-to-back games to fall out of the Big 12 title picture. 

 

