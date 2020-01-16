LonghornMaven
Texas Football: Stan Drayton Expected to Return as RB Coach

Chris Dukes

Texas running backs' coach Stan Drayton is expected to come back to the Forty Acres for the 2020 season, acoording to reports from multiple outlets. 

Drayton has been with the program since Tom Herman became the head coach in 2017. Before that he was in the NFL for two years with the Chicago Bears. 

Many thought he could return to the league when he interviewed for the Dallas Cowboys running backs coach position last week, but according to the word coming from both the Cowboy and Longhorn program, it looks like he's going to stay put after all. 

Drayton, who has two national titles as a running backs coach under Urban Meyer, is respected as both a recruiter and a developer of talent. 

This past season he helped turn Roschon Johnson from a third-string quarterback into a feature back and was instermental in Keaontay Ingram's continued development at the position. 

He also scored his biggest win on the recruiting trail since arriving at Texas when Bijan Robinson decided to sign with Texas. 

The Longhorns running backs room may be the most talent-rich of any position group on the team next year with Ingram, Robinson and potentially Roschon Johnson (depending on whether he decides to return to quarterback or not) as well as touted freshman Jordan Whittington. Whittington was expected to play a major role with the team this past season, but he re-aggravated a sports hernia suffered in high school, which never quite healed to the point he could return to the field. 

