In the Trenches: Longhorns Interior O-Line Spring Depth Chart Preview

Texas played significantly underwhelming football in 2021, managing just a 5-7 record and missing out on bowl eligibility.

Yet, the Longhorns came out of the Early Signing Period with tons of optimism, as the team enters year two under Steve Sarkisian with only room for improvement.

One of the most important areas in need of progression is Texas' offensive line, which was a hot topic of conversation last season due to the group's inconsistent performance.

The interior of the line was stable through the back half of the season, as Junior Angilau (left guard), Jake Majors (center), and Tope Imade (right guard) started the last six games together after Denzel Okafor suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 5 against TCU.

Okafor and Imade won't return in 2022 due to eligibility, but the Longhorns have some talented new signees that will look to be a factor for offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

We've already reviewed the potential pecking order for the offensive tackles, as well as other positions.

Quarterback

Running Back

Wide Receiver

Tight End

So, who will line up on the inside of the offensive line for the Longhorns during spring football? Stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we break down the Longhorns spring football depth chart outlook.

Left Guard

LG1 - Junior Angilau

Angilau was one of the most consistent offensive linemen in 2021, and his role as the starting left guard should go uncontested barring injury. He'll be the most experienced of the group headed into this season as a senior.

Angilau started last season at right guard but played on the left interior of the line after the Okafor injury. He's definitely capable of playing either side, but it's possible Sarkisian and Flood like the fit. Look for Angilau to build off of his strong junior season.

LG2 - Hayden Connor

Much like Angilau, Connor was routinely listed on both sides as the backup for right and left guard last season. At the least, he'll certainly secure a backup role for both positions but would have to beat out some tough incoming competition for a starting spot.

Center

C1 - Jake Majors

Majors started all 12 games at center last season and doesn't have any clear competition for the starting role. The job is his to lose.

C2- Logan Parr

Like he did all of 2021, Parr will continue to be Majors' backup at center but could find himself shifting around the line depending on how things play out during the season.

His depth will be key at such an important position.

Right Guard

RG1 - Neto Umeozulu

The starting right guard spot is the biggest question mark heading into the season, but as of now, the edge goes to Umeozulu.

Umeozulu was an elite offensive tackle for Allen High School (Allen, TX) his senior year, but was one of the top interior lineman recruits in the state before signing with Texas on Dec. 15.

He's arguably the best of the new freshman guards arriving at the 40 Acres this fall. Still, time will tell how this position battle plays out.

RG2 - Cole Hutson

As mentioned previously, Connor is likely to claim backup guard duties or a starting role altogether. But as of now, we'll list Hutson here due to his elite size and versatile blocking ability.

Hutson was a staple at left guard at Frisco High School (Frisco, TX) and was consistently the biggest player on the field when looking at the tape.

He's an absolute beast at 6-foot-5, 312 pounds, and should be in a good position to see some playing time. Again, it'll come down to how the battle for the starting job plays out during the summer. Hutson will have the upper hand to impress Flood and the coaching staff since he enrolled early for the spring, the only new offensive lineman to do so.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.